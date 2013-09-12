WELLINGTON, Sept 13 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
New Zealand to ease Fiji sanctions: The Government has
further eased the sanctions imposed on Fiji as a result of its
2006 coup, as diplomatic relations between the two countries
continue to thaw.
Real estate alarm at higher fees: Real estate agents are
alarmed they may have to pay more to list properties on popular
advertising channel Trade Me.
'Axe the tax' broadband campaign: Communications Minister
Amy Adams faces a major attack on her plans to intervene in
broadband pricing, including opposition from a widely read
blogger associated with the National Party.
Higher mortgage rates from next year; Higher mortgage rates
are on the way next year, and borrowers can expect to see rates
probably about 2 percentage points higher by early 2016.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Win worth 'half a billion': Should the America's Cup be
brought back to New Zealand, it would drive more than NZ$500
million into the economy, economists say.
Media get thumbs-up from Collins: Justice Minister Judith
Collins has given the New Zealand news media a vote of support
by rejecting proposals for a single, independent media regulator
which would have had the power to demand corrections and removal
of news content.
Key ignored advice over smelter deal: Treasury: Prime
Minister John Key was on the phone to Pacific Aluminium boss
Sandeep Biswas offering him millions of taxpayer dollars to keep
the Tiwai Point smelter open, just two days after his ministers
largely discarded the idea, Treasury documents show.
Race to beat loan deadline: Young people are making mortgage
inquiries at a record rate to beat home-loan restrictions which
begin on October 1, a credit bureau says.
Chorus defends internet price change: Lines company Chorus
has hit back at a campaign to oppose proposed changes
to internet pricing, calling it "misleading".
Fewer people going bust: The number of people declared
insolvent has fallen back to levels last seen before the global
financial crisis.
