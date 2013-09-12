WELLINGTON, Sept 13 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

New Zealand to ease Fiji sanctions: The Government has further eased the sanctions imposed on Fiji as a result of its 2006 coup, as diplomatic relations between the two countries continue to thaw.

Real estate alarm at higher fees: Real estate agents are alarmed they may have to pay more to list properties on popular advertising channel Trade Me.

'Axe the tax' broadband campaign: Communications Minister Amy Adams faces a major attack on her plans to intervene in broadband pricing, including opposition from a widely read blogger associated with the National Party.

Higher mortgage rates from next year; Higher mortgage rates are on the way next year, and borrowers can expect to see rates probably about 2 percentage points higher by early 2016.

Win worth 'half a billion': Should the America's Cup be brought back to New Zealand, it would drive more than NZ$500 million into the economy, economists say.

Media get thumbs-up from Collins: Justice Minister Judith Collins has given the New Zealand news media a vote of support by rejecting proposals for a single, independent media regulator which would have had the power to demand corrections and removal of news content.

Key ignored advice over smelter deal: Treasury: Prime Minister John Key was on the phone to Pacific Aluminium boss Sandeep Biswas offering him millions of taxpayer dollars to keep the Tiwai Point smelter open, just two days after his ministers largely discarded the idea, Treasury documents show.

Race to beat loan deadline: Young people are making mortgage inquiries at a record rate to beat home-loan restrictions which begin on October 1, a credit bureau says.

Chorus defends internet price change: Lines company Chorus has hit back at a campaign to oppose proposed changes to internet pricing, calling it "misleading".

Fewer people going bust: The number of people declared insolvent has fallen back to levels last seen before the global financial crisis.