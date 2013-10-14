WELLINGTON Oct 15 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

The big clean-up begins: Thousands of homes remain without power this morning as authorities begin the clean-up after yesterday's storm - and brace for heavy rain.

Russia offered MiGs, tanks to settle NZ debt: Moscow offered to give New Zealand a nuclear submarine to help settle Russia's debt for Kiwi dairy products, a new book reveals.

Also offered in lieu of cash in the mid-1990s were MiG jets and tanks, says Clive Lind, author of a book to be published next month exploring 40 years of the multi-billion dollar New Zealand dairy sector up to the big industry merger that formed Fonterra.

E-voting may help lift wilting response: Online voting could be a reality for the next local body elections. Calls for e-voting have grown louder in the wake of the weekend's council-election results, which are likely to show a record low turnout.

US woes could damage New Zealand: Fresh jitters over Washington's debt crisis have sparked warnings that economic turbulence could be the norm for years.

Diligent sheds a massive NZ$134m: Markets have wiped NZ$134 million ($111.98 million) off the value of Diligent in less than two working days, after the tech stock released figures pointing to slower growth.

Capital's 'steady' property market gives agents hope: Wellington's property market might not be "gung ho" but it remains "reasonably solid", according to one local real estate agent, with sales volumes up but prices easing slightly.

Kohanga spending alarm: Two leaders of a state-funded organisation whose objective is to help children learn te reo Maori have been accused of using charity credit cards for personal spending, including on a wedding dress and gifts.

Storm thumps central New Zealand: There were narrow escapes as wild weather lashed the lower North Island yesterday - ripping roofs from buildings, blowing cars over, shattering windows and sending scaffolding tumbling into the path of pedestrians.

Govt rejects Big Four's bid to avoid NZ spy law: The Government has knocked back a bid from the world's biggest internet companies to be exempted from controversial new electronic eavesdropping legislation.

Xero shares hit record: Xero is starting to "come up on the foils and sail away" while its massive US rival is "struggling to move online", chief executive Rod Drury said after announcing the firm had raised NZ$180 million of new capital.

Casino deal shown in cardboard: The Green Party has dipped into its taxpayer funding to illustrate SkyCity's proposed expansion of its gambling floor, but the party says the cost of its stunt in Aotea Square is negligible compared with the money the Government spent negotiating a deal with the casino.

