DOMINION POST
The big clean-up begins: Thousands of homes remain without
power this morning as authorities begin the clean-up after
yesterday's storm - and brace for heavy rain.
- - - -
Russia offered MiGs, tanks to settle NZ debt: Moscow offered
to give New Zealand a nuclear submarine to help settle Russia's
debt for Kiwi dairy products, a new book reveals.
Also offered in lieu of cash in the mid-1990s were MiG jets
and tanks, says Clive Lind, author of a book to be published
next month exploring 40 years of the multi-billion dollar New
Zealand dairy sector up to the big industry merger that formed
Fonterra.
- - - -
E-voting may help lift wilting response: Online voting could
be a reality for the next local body elections. Calls for
e-voting have grown louder in the wake of the weekend's
council-election results, which are likely to show a record low
turnout.
- - - -
US woes could damage New Zealand: Fresh jitters over
Washington's debt crisis have sparked warnings that economic
turbulence could be the norm for years.
- - - -
Diligent sheds a massive NZ$134m: Markets have wiped NZ$134
million ($111.98 million) off the value of Diligent in
less than two working days, after the tech stock released
figures pointing to slower growth.
- - - -
Capital's 'steady' property market gives agents hope:
Wellington's property market might not be "gung ho" but it
remains "reasonably solid", according to one local real estate
agent, with sales volumes up but prices easing slightly.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Kohanga spending alarm: Two leaders of a state-funded
organisation whose objective is to help children learn te reo
Maori have been accused of using charity credit cards for
personal spending, including on a wedding dress and gifts.
- - - -
Storm thumps central New Zealand: There were narrow escapes
as wild weather lashed the lower North Island yesterday -
ripping roofs from buildings, blowing cars over, shattering
windows and sending scaffolding tumbling into the path of
pedestrians.
- - - -
Govt rejects Big Four's bid to avoid NZ spy law: The
Government has knocked back a bid from the world's biggest
internet companies to be exempted from controversial new
electronic eavesdropping legislation.
- - - -
Xero shares hit record: Xero is starting to "come
up on the foils and sail away" while its massive US rival is
"struggling to move online", chief executive Rod Drury said
after announcing the firm had raised NZ$180 million of new
capital.
- - - -
Casino deal shown in cardboard: The Green Party has dipped
into its taxpayer funding to illustrate SkyCity's
proposed expansion of its gambling floor, but the party says the
cost of its stunt in Aotea Square is negligible compared with
the money the Government spent negotiating a deal with the
casino.
- - - -
