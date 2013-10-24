WELLINGTON Oct 25 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
The Government will push ahead with its asset sales
programme, despite Prime Minister John Key making the first
public hint that it may miss the target of raising at least $5
billion from the sales.
- - - -
Bathurst eyes start by Christmas: Australian miner Bathurst
Resources has hopes of gaining access to the Escarpment coal
mining site by Christmas after receiving final Environment Court
approval for the controversial project on West Coast
conservation land.
- - - -
Auckland Airport looks to China: The start of the first
scheduled Boeing 787 Dreamliner service to New Zealand on Monday
by China Southern Airlines from Guangzhou on Monday underlines
the importance of the Asian market to the airport's future.
- - - -
Kirks slips further; boss talks up future: Wellington
department store Kirks continues to lose shoppers'
dollars, reporting a weaker year to August than the previous 12
months.
- - - -
Push to channel Kiwi ingenuity into IP exports: More Kiwi
companies should find value in their intellectual property to
export New Zealand concepts and businesses, say some
entrepreneurs trading overseas.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Bank agrees to revisit LVR if data shows up problem: The
Reserve Bank yesterday confirmed it has agreed to re-examine its
new mortgage lending restrictions if data shows they are
crimping the supply of new homes.
- - - -
Air NZ top pick in asset sales plan: Air New Zealand
is shaping up as the pick of the Government-owned
companies on sale after Meridian Energy's low offer price and
Mighty River Power's languishing shares.
- - - -
Air travel expenses soar for MPs: The taxpayer-funded air
travel expenses of Labour's leadership contenders increased
during the campaign period, the latest quarterly expenses
disclosures show.
- - - -
MPs fix major police gaffe: The police have been publicly
rebuked by Police Minister Anne Tolley for their "monumental
cock-up" in failing to administer oaths properly for sworn
officers.
- - - -
Goff warns on sharing crime data with US: Labour's Phil Goff
says New Zealand should refuse to hand over information such as
fingerprint data on its citizens to United States authorities if
it will be used to prosecute for a crime punishable by the death
penalty, or if the request is predominantly politically
motivated.
- - - -
Stars align for NZ IT companies: Information and
communications technology companies are the star performers in
the latest TIN100 survey of the New Zealand technology sector.
While the 100 biggest technology companies grew 3.7 per cent
overall during the past 12 months, firms in the information and
communications technology (ICT) sector lifted sales by more than
four times as much.