WELLINGTON Oct 31 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Big waste firm could sell for NZ$900m: Private equity or
infrastructure investors are considered the likely buyers of
Transpacific Industries, New Zealand's biggest waste management
company. The business was formally offered for sale by its
Australian listed owner yesterday after a seven-month review.
- - - -
Nats won't rule out Avatar sweeteners: The Government may
yet step in to ensure the sequels to blockbuster Avatar will be
made in New Zealand. Hollywood director James Cameron is yet to
decide whether to film the next instalments here, and is in
discussions with the Film Commission and Film New Zealand.
- - - -
Oil spill equipment 'lacking': A leading maritime author
says New Zealand is woefully unprepared if Anadarko Petroleum
Corporation's drilling of the country's deepest-ever oil well
just 100 nautical miles off Raglan goes wrong.
- - - -
Trade Me to stick to its knitting for now: Trade Me
chairman David Kirk would be surprised if the online powerhouse
had not expanded overseas within the next five years, but it was
not currently looking at any specific foreign opportunities, he
said yesterday.
- - - -
Milk dumped as mud taints Fonterra tankers: Fonterra
is investigating a new contamination scare, involving
tankers carrying raw milk. A Symons Transport truck and trailer
unit which had been carrying mud and gravel was accidentally put
through Fonterra's cleaning system at the Whareroa plant in
Taranaki.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
New-home builds on hold: One of New Zealand's largest home
builders says new loan restrictions have cost it 24 new-home
builds in the first month alone - and it expects more as the
policy bites.
- - - -
Hide changes, Parata told: Controversial changes to
education should be kept as low-profile as possible, official
advice to the Government says.
- - - -
Brown focuses power at top: Auckland Mayor Len Brown has
concentrated more power in himself and deputy mayor Penny Hulse
under a new committee structure he has set for a second term.
- - - -
Market regulator calls for IPO clarity: The Shareholders
Association backs criticism by the Financial Markets Authority
that investment documents for recent sharemarket listings have
been so long and dense many retail investors may not have read
them.
- - - -
Does NZ fast broadband need a carrot?: A "carrot" rather
than a stick should be used to encourage people to move to
ultra-fast broadband and keeping slower internet prices higher
is the wrong way to get them to switch, says a research and
public policy firm.
- - - -