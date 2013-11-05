WELLINGTON Nov 6 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

New limit won't touch the sides: A typical male could have up to four beers in 30 minutes without getting caught out by the proposed new drink-drive limit, scientists say.

Economy set to fly, says Westpac: The economy will grow almost 4 per cent next year, helped along by a strong population gain from surging migration, according to Westpac Bank's latest predictions.

Canstar notes taxation advantages of cash PIEs: Kiwi investors have poured NZ$8 billion into Portfolio Investment Entities (PIEs), but a research house is surprised the appetite for the tax-efficient funds is not stronger.

Bars, eateries fear drink-drive rules impact: Restaurants and bars may lose customers if the Government cuts the permitted blood-alcohol limit for drivers, says Hospitality NZ.

Housing costs high, pay low: New Zealanders spend more of their income on housing than any other developed country in the OECD apart from heavily indebted Greece, a report reveals.

PM won't rule out Chorus intervention: Prime Minister John Key is refusing to rule out dramatic intervention such as injecting taxpayer cash into network company Chorus and even partially nationalising it to keep his Government's flagship ultrafast broadband rollout on track.

Xero fourth biggest on market: Xero briefly became a more valuable company than Telecom yesterday following another major rally in the online accounting software provider's stock.

Big banks get NZ$3.5b profit: New Zealand's big four banks collectively made more than NZ$3.5 billion of profit in the last year in another record year for the sector.

NZ firm in Ponzi scheme: SEC: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission says it has frozen the assets of a man who came to the attention of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority when it last month cancelled the prospectus of a company he was promoting.

Auckland prices shrug off limits: Real estate agents do not foresee a big drop in Auckland house prices as a result of new Reserve Bank lending curbs.