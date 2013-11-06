WELLINGTON Nov 7 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.
DOMINION POST
Government decision on Chorus likely today: The Government
will reveal more today on whether and how it might come to the
aid of Chorus. This follows a Commerce Commission
ruling on Tuesday that went against the company.
Value lift for accounting software firm: Xero has
become the second most valuable company on the New Zealand
sharemarket, with its shares rising another NZ$4.5, or 12.5 per
cent, to NZ$37.30 yesterday.
Law change to assist overseas firms keep quiet on NZ
finances: It is about to become harder for the media to report
on the New Zealand tax affairs of overseas-owned firms, such as
Google, despite a partial climbdown by the Government over its
Financial Reporting Bill.
Building industry 'needs shake-up': The Government says the
building sector is uncompetitive and receiving kickbacks from
building materials suppliers without passing those benefits on
to consumers.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Fears of a tight Christmas: Charities are bracing themselves
for an influx of more than 40,000 struggling Kiwi families who
can't afford to serve Christmas dinner or put presents under the
tree this year.
Key reveals how he lost his fight for home loans: Prime
Minister John Key has admitted he had to be persuaded to back
off his bid to press the Reserve Bank into exempting first-home
buyers from the banks' new rules on loan-to-value ratios (LVRs)
by Finance Minister Bill English.
Fletcher Building hit by price threat: Fletcher Building
shares dropped yesterday after the Government announced
options to cut prices for building products, castigating the
sector for charging up to 30 per cent more than in Australia.
Obamacare a boon for NZ tech firm: Orion Health boss Ian
McCrae says the Obamacare legislation in the United States is
proving to be a boon for the New Zealand technology company. The
Auckland-based firm - whose technology allows medical staff to
store and look up patient records online - has secured a deal to
supply its Rhapsody Integration Engine software to Carilion
Clinic, a network of 195 health facilities serving nearly a
million people in the United States state of Virginia.
Dairy prices may have peaked: economist: Dairy auction
prices continue to fall, suggesting they may have reached their
peak, but the current season is still shaping up to be a record
one for both production and for farmer payouts, say economists.
