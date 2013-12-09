WELLINGTON Dec 10 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Fonterra payout forecast to hit a record high NZ$8.70:
Economists are predicting Fonterra to lift its milk price by
20-40 NZ cents to NZ$8.50-NZ$8.70 ($7.03-$7.20) per kilograms of
milk solids when it updates its forecast this week.
AAPT sale clears way for pair to buddy up: Telecom's
sale of AAPT could clear the way for a closer
relationship between Telecom and Australia's Telstra in
areas such as mobile technology and internet television content,
analysts say.
Drillers say case could cost NZ: Greenpeace's deliberately
delayed court bid to stop Texas oil giant Anadarko's
NZ$1.44 million-a-day drilling in New Zealand will create
unwanted regulatory and commercial uncertainty, the company's
lawyer says.
Deadly building owners to be named: The Government is
threatening to name and shame owners who have taken no action
after a nationwide review of potentially deadly buildings.
Brown has the Brown report: Auckland mayor Len Brown has
been given a copy of the draft report of an independent review
of whether he made any improper use of council resources during
his affair with Bevan Chuang.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Home loan queries dive: Banks say inquiry levels for those
wanting to borrow money to buy a home have plummeted since the
Reserve Bank's clampdown on low-deposit lending, leaving them
scurrying to remind the public they are still open for business.
Loan curbs drive first-time buyers into arms of mortgage
brokers: Reserve Bank home-loan cooling measures have driven
business into mortgage brokers' hands, says Jeff Royle, chief
executive of iLender at Whangaparaoa and Freemans Bay.
EPA told Anadarko full oil spill reports weren't necessary:
Texan oil giant Anadarko says it offered to give full oil spill
modelling reports to the environmental regulator tasked with
clearing its Taranaki Basin drilling plans, but was told that
would not be necessary.
Sharples: I'll represent protesters: Maori Affairs Minister
Pita Sharples says he will represent anti-apartheid activists at
Nelson Mandela's funeral after a growing chorus of voices
questioned the absence of Springbok tour protesters who earned
the South African leader's recognition.
Coping with growth a big challenge for city - economist:
Ensuring Auckland copes with growth and has enough offices,
apartments and shops is one of the biggest challenges the city
faces, according to Auckland Council's chief economist Geoff
Cooper.
