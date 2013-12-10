WELLINGTON Dec 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Five NZers attend Mandela event: All five members of the official New Zealand delegation to a memorial service for former South African leader Nelson Mandela have attended the event - despite earlier moves to limit numbers.

Construction to surge ahead: The biggest building and construction boom in 40 years in New Zealand is kicking off and tipped to peak in 2016 when NZ$32 billion ($26.59 billion) is forecast to be spent in that year, a new report says.

Chorus ready to start discussions: Chorus is open to talks with internet providers about how to handle the "fine mess" of copper broadband price regulation, chief executive Mark Ratcliffe says.

Head office will go north, BP verifies: Oil giant BP has confirmed that, after 40 years, its head office in Wellington will close in the new year and move to Auckland.

Steriliser hopes scrub out dividend in the shorter term: Mercer Group says it is unlikely to pay dividends in the short term. Instead the stainless steel manufacturer wants to reinvest in its technology, including its "breakthrough" sterilisation process announced to the market earlier this week.

NZ would be winner in TPP: Goff: New Zealand would benefit more than most countries from a concluded Trans Pacific Partnership deal, former Labour trade minister Phil Goff told the Herald last night.

Tasman airline battle heats up: A new front in the transtasman airline battle is opening up over summer with competition hotting up on Perth and Adelaide routes.

Chorus snaps at watchdog: Bruised by a Commerce Commission ruling that will cut its revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars, network company Chorus is challenging whether the competition and consumer watchdog should retain its independence.

Applications for first-home scheme surge: Five new lenders have applied to the Government to offer Welcome Home Loans amid surging numbers using the first-home buyer scheme. The number of people taking out Welcome Home Loans nearly quadrupled in November compared to the same month last year in the wake of changes to its eligibility criteria and a clamp-down on low deposit lending.

Slingshot due in court: Internet company Slingshot has accepted Commerce Commission findings that 27 customers were transferred to it without authorisation and is due to appear for sentencing in an Auckland court tomorrow.

