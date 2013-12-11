WELLINGTON Dec 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Rebstock report set to shake up Mfat: More than 18 months since its launch and costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, an inquiry into leaks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is set to send ripples through the Wellington bureaucracy.

Parliament breaks for summer: After a tumultuous year, Parliament wound up yesterday in the usual fashion - with insults, jokes at each other's expense and MPs puffing up their own achievements.

Equities to cool off in banner year: Next year could be a "banner year" for economic growth in New Zealand but investors should expect "more normal" returns on equities after a racey 2013.

Consents for mine OK - court: Coalmining opponents have lost their case for a second time against Solid Energy's Cypress Mine in the West Coast's Happy Valley.

Living wage voted in despite criticism: The new year will start with a pay rise for civic employees after Wellington City Council became the first in the country to introduce the living wage for staff.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Govt report on Chorus due today: A full report on how internet price cuts will affect Chorus' ability to complete its leg of the ultra-fast broadband scheme is due to be delivered to the Government this afternoon.

Fonterra takes knife to forecasts: A sudden and unexpected divergence in the price of milk powder relative to other dairy products has forced Fonterra to take a big knife to its dividend and earnings forecasts for the 2013/14 year.

Door open for more paid parental leave: An extra 12 weeks of paid parental leave could be back on the cards after the Government appeared to reconsider its position, though a new scheme could have a later start date to make it more affordable.

From back office to front bench: Should recently selected party insider Chris McKenzie retain co-leader Tariana Turia's Te Tai Hauauru seat for the Maori Party next year, he will become the latest in an increasingly long line of those who have made the leap from political employee to MP.

Online diner guide gets taste for NZ: Online restaurant guide Zomato is ramping up its growth in New Zealand as it goes head-to-head with more established competitors such as MenuMania, Localist and Yelp.