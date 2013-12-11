WELLINGTON Dec 12 Following are some of the
Rebstock report set to shake up Mfat: More than 18 months
since its launch and costing hundreds of thousands of dollars,
an inquiry into leaks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Trade is set to send ripples through the Wellington bureaucracy.
Parliament breaks for summer: After a tumultuous year,
Parliament wound up yesterday in the usual fashion - with
insults, jokes at each other's expense and MPs puffing up their
own achievements.
Equities to cool off in banner year: Next year could be a
"banner year" for economic growth in New Zealand but investors
should expect "more normal" returns on equities after a racey
2013.
Consents for mine OK - court: Coalmining opponents have lost
their case for a second time against Solid Energy's Cypress Mine
in the West Coast's Happy Valley.
Living wage voted in despite criticism: The new year will
start with a pay rise for civic employees after Wellington City
Council became the first in the country to introduce the living
wage for staff.
Govt report on Chorus due today: A full report on how
internet price cuts will affect Chorus' ability to
complete its leg of the ultra-fast broadband scheme is due to be
delivered to the Government this afternoon.
Fonterra takes knife to forecasts: A sudden and unexpected
divergence in the price of milk powder relative to other dairy
products has forced Fonterra to take a big knife to its
dividend and earnings forecasts for the 2013/14 year.
Door open for more paid parental leave: An extra 12 weeks of
paid parental leave could be back on the cards after the
Government appeared to reconsider its position, though a new
scheme could have a later start date to make it more affordable.
From back office to front bench: Should recently selected
party insider Chris McKenzie retain co-leader Tariana Turia's Te
Tai Hauauru seat for the Maori Party next year, he will become
the latest in an increasingly long line of those who have made
the leap from political employee to MP.
Online diner guide gets taste for NZ: Online restaurant
guide Zomato is ramping up its growth in New Zealand as it goes
head-to-head with more established competitors such as
MenuMania, Localist and Yelp.
