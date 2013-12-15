WELLINGTON Dec 16 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Third World imprisonment levels slammed: Sensationalised
mass media, the rise of populist pressure groups and distrust of
expert input has led to New Zealand's Third World levels of
imprisonment, a leading academic says.
- - - -
Region to get new homes fast-tracked: New housing will be
fast-tracked in some parts of Wellington in a bid to make homes
more affordable, the Government says.
- - - -
Warehouse may extend click and pick up service: The
Warehouse "red sheds" could take on a new role by
acting as fulfillment centres for the retailer's growing stable
of online stores.
- - - -
Kiwis rush to buy bargain-price gold: Kiwis are snapping up
gold after the price of the precious metal sank to one of its
lowest levels in three years last week.
- - - -
Business sales forging ahead: Sales of businesses in the
NZ$5 million to NZ$20m mid-market are showing strong signs of
recovery.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Analyst sees drop in service from Chorus: An EY (Ernst &
Young) report into Chorus has warned the payoff for
changes to cover a funding shortfall include a drop in services,
high prices for new connections, network congestion and an
increase in faults on the network, prompting Telecom to
express concern about the erosion of services for consumers.
- - - -
Exiting watchdog concerned about risk of the single
investment: The next big financial disaster to hit New Zealand
investors could involve a collapse in house prices or the
sharemarket, says departing investment watchdog boss Sean
Hughes.
- - - -
Product mix big call for Fonterra: Fonterra's top
executives will have plenty to think about early next year when
they devise the co-operative's next three-year business plan.
Uppermost in their minds will be the rampant demand for milk
powder, particularly from Fonterra's biggest customer, China.
- - - -
UK butter eaters lose taste for Anchor after dairy giant
cuts NZ ties: British shoppers have noticed that their favourite
Anchor butter tastes different - with the explanation being it's
no longer from New Zealand.
- - - -