WELLINGTON Dec 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Larger venue key if capital wants big acts - promoter: The Australian promoter behind The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen playing Auckland next year says he would bring more big-name acts to Wellington - if it had a 12,000-seat venue.

Brown agrees to pay: A team of senior Auckland councillors and lawyers will today begin a lengthy process to work out how much embattled mayor Len Brown will have to repay, after he was formally censured yesterday.

Port settles claim for NZ$440m: Canterbury is poised to reap the benefits of a NZ$440 million rebuild at Lyttelton Port of Christchurch following the breaking of an earthquake insurance deadlock.

Sanford boss says NZ can't aim to feed whole world: Outgoing Sanford boss Eric Barratt wishes he could have gone out with a bang, but will instead leave the seafood production company primed to face sustainability challenges in the coming years.

Less coal used for electricity: A big drop in electricity generation from coal coincided with a fall in embattled state-owned Solid Energy's coal production.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Insulted councillors put Brown on a tight rein: Mayor Len Brown will forgo some executive powers as he sets out to rebuild his political career after a decision by councillors to keep him on.

Maori Party holds key to government: Labour's poll support has slipped after an initial surge following David Cunliffe's election as leader, the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey shows.

Xero brightest star of stellar year: The New Zealand stock market has rounded out its busiest year in more than a decade with about NZ$6 billion of initial public offerings, placements and selldowns, with only the threat of regulation dampening the party mood.

Kiwi game makers win global praise: Five New Zealand video game makers have been lauded in major international Best of 2013 lists.