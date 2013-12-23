WELLINGTON Dec 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

No slow-down in Christmas spending: Last minute Christmas shoppers are spending up large with almost NZ$3.6 billion passing through the tills in the first three weeks of December, electronic payment processor Paymark says.

Insurance ruled out for trio's defence: Three former directors of failed financier Bridgecorp cannot use the group's insurance to defend themselves against a damages claim, a court ruling has found.

Remants of empire fade away: The last remnants of the former Brierley Investments empire will be removed from the New Zealand stock exchange next year when the company now known as GuocoLeisure delists its shares on June 27.

Powershop finds consumers pay too much: Tens of thousands of people are paying hundreds of dollars a year extra in power bills because they are with the most expensive retailer, not the cheapest, according to a small electricity company.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Costly delays in computer upgrade: Another major government information technology project is experiencing rising costs and delays and is yet to deliver on promised intelligence technology to protect the border.

Floats far from a sure bet: The sharemarket has seen a raft of new companies launch on to the exchange in the past 14 months but not all have proved to be winners.

Kiwibank lifts rates: Kiwibank has become the third bank to lift its mortgage rates in a week.