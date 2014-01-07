WELLINGTON Jan 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Basin strike may be bigger than Maui: A high-powered energy consortium has committed to a NZ$200 million ($165.56 million) exploration project in the Great South Basin, confident of a gas strike bigger than the Maui field.

Falling beef production in US could benefit NZ: A decline in beef production in the United States could have a positive spinoff for the New Zealand beef industry in 2014, according to a new report from Rabobank.

Maori protocol warning: The Maori Party has issued a warning to the Speaker, saying Maori cultural procedures in Parliament should not be changed. Speaker David Carter has indicated he will review Maori protocols within the House, to make sure they are in line with modern-day practices.

Wynyard Group lands Dubai deal: Wynyard Group's share price has hit a record high and the software firm says its "land and expand" strategy in the Middle East is working as planned. NZX-listed Wynyard - whose products try to help protect companies and countries from crime, corruption and other threats - announced yesterday that Dubai-based GCC Exchange would use its cloud-based anti-money laundering software.

Aussie hedge fund manager raves about Xero's potential: An Australian hedge fund manager has raved about the potential for accountancy software company Xero and accused New Zealand fund managers of being "precious petals" for wanting the stock removed from the sharemarket's NZX 50 index.

Payouts cost Parliamentary Service NZ$400k: Parliamentary Service spent nearly NZ$400,000 on payouts for former staff in the second half of last year, a period in which the department was mired in controversy. Figures released by the Speaker showed that since June, 20 former employees had received a severance payment. On average, former staff received nearly NZ$20,000 each.

