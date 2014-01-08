WELLINGTON Jan 9 Following are some of the lead
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Payments 'buy the silence' of staff at Parliament:
Parliamentary Service has hit back at claims that severance
payments given to fired employees were effectively "hush money".
- - - -
Yellow's debt woes continue to mount: Directory company
Yellow has narrowed its annual loss to NZ$12.5 million ($10.37
million), but it trades only at the pleasure of its bankers
after being forced to seek covenant waivers.
- - - -
Hellers' NZ$17m deal tipped to create 50 jobs: Hellers is
set to buy Goodman Fielder's meat production business
for NZ$17 million, creating about 50 new jobs in the company.
- - - -
Kiwi ingenuity winning cancer war: A Wellington research
institute is among the world's pioneers of a treatment named the
biggest scientific breakthrough of 2013. Top medical journal
Science chose cancer immunotherapy - using the body's immune
system to attack cancer cells instead of targeting the tumour
itself - as the biggest breakthrough of last year.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Banks eye low-deposit loans again: Banks are showing more
interest in making low-deposit home loans after cutting back
hard before Christmas, but it is mainly investors who are taking
advantage, say mortgage brokers.
- - - -
Analysts welcome Goodman Fielder sell-off: Goodman Fielder's
selling its New Zealand meats and pizza businesses is seen as
positive by market analysts but news of the deal comes as one
research firm cuts its profit forecast for the food manufacturer
by almost A$20 million ($17.86 million).
- - - -
Women MP target misses mark: Labour's target of selecting
candidates to ensure women make up at least half of its caucus
by 2017 has been given the thumbs down in the latest
Herald-DigiPoll survey - and more than half of the women polled
said it was too restrictive.
- - - -
Smith wants more sea sanctuaries: Conservation Minister Nick
Smith says he aims to establish a record number of marine
reserves around the coast this year as protecting the offshore
environment becomes his top priority.
- - - -
($1 = 1.2059 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 1.1198 Australian dollars)