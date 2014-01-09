WELLINGTON Jan 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Fonterra's 'bigger than this': Court proceedings brought by French food giant Danone were unlikely to cause long-term reputational damage to Fonterra or affect dairy commodity prices, experts say.

Engine trouble for Air NZ flight: An Air New Zealand A320 made an emergency landing at Melbourne Airport about 8pm local time on Thursday night after reports of engine trouble.

Shark finning ban still raises doubt: The battle to ban shark finning in New Zealand is close to being won, but the devil is in the detail and how the new laws will be enforced, says the Green Party.

Ferry passengers shelter from hurricane: Tonga's newest ferry is sheltering in a remote lagoon and its 200 passengers, many from New Zealand, are ashore as the crew seek shelter from a powerful cyclone. Five-day-old Cyclone Ian yesterday intensified and has become a category four hurricane, threatening severe winds and big seas. Regional weather forecasters predict catastrophic conditions on land.

Boy 'symptom of booze culture': Police have yet to lay charges against those responsible for getting a 9-year-old boy so drunk he was sick, and a top alcohol counsellor warns the case is a symptom of New Zealand's shocking drinking culture.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fonterra legal scrap risk to NZ: expert: French food giant Danone's legal action against Fonterra will cause uncertainty for investors and is more bad press for both the dairy co-operative and New Zealand, says a market commentator.

Newmont digs in for future: Newmont is NZ$70 million ($57.75 million) into tunnelling for its NZ$1 billion Correnso mine in Waihi and says it's "business as usual" at its Waihi mines despite falling gold prices, which have forced this country's other big miner to cut back production and lay off staff.

Auckland Transport 'too slow' making cycling safer: Auckland Transport is being accused of dragging the chain in its provision of facilities to make cycling safer.

McCready plans to file papers against Len Brown: Former accountant Graham McCready has Auckland Mayor Len Brown in his sights for his next legal endeavour and plans to file papers against him next week for corruption and electoral fraud.

($1 = 1.2120 New Zealand dollars)