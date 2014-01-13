WELLINGTON Jan 14 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Hooton won't contest ACT leadership: Right-wing lobbyist
Matthew Hooton has ruled himself out from contesting the ACT
party leadership.
- - - -
Hackers hit Telecom email again: Telecom is still
unable to explain the latest breach of its Yahoo Xtra email
service, the third in less than a year.
- - - -
NZOG warns of low Zero share offer: New Zealand Oil & Gas
has warned it shareholders that the company is the
latest to be targeted with a low-ball unsolicited share offer.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Battle to fix Len Brown's image: The mayoral office is
working on ways to rebuild Len Brown's shattered reputation
after his sex scandal. The strategy involves setting out an
action plan and contacting communities.
- - - -
City of Sails - popular but costly: Auckland shows up as one
of the world's most expensive holiday destinations in a new
survey. But New Zealand has also been tipped as one of the
hottest places to visit this year, among other popular getaways
such as Bali, Croatia, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Portugal
and South Africa.
- - - -
Tauranga port moves south: Port of Tauranga has
continued its national expansion by buying up 15ha of commercial
land in Canterbury to create a new inland port, partly to
capitalise on the lucrative dairy export trade.
- - - -
Prospects for Wynyard 'great if it hits targets': Wynyard
Group could continue to have a good year if it meets
its forecasts, says one analyst. Shares in the intelligence
software developer rose 15.79 per cent yesterday after the
company said it would meet a sales target of NZ$21.5 million for
2013 on the back of an annual sales rise of more than 62 per
cent.
- - - -