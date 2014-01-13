WELLINGTON Jan 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Hooton won't contest ACT leadership: Right-wing lobbyist Matthew Hooton has ruled himself out from contesting the ACT party leadership.

Hackers hit Telecom email again: Telecom is still unable to explain the latest breach of its Yahoo Xtra email service, the third in less than a year.

NZOG warns of low Zero share offer: New Zealand Oil & Gas has warned it shareholders that the company is the latest to be targeted with a low-ball unsolicited share offer.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Battle to fix Len Brown's image: The mayoral office is working on ways to rebuild Len Brown's shattered reputation after his sex scandal. The strategy involves setting out an action plan and contacting communities.

City of Sails - popular but costly: Auckland shows up as one of the world's most expensive holiday destinations in a new survey. But New Zealand has also been tipped as one of the hottest places to visit this year, among other popular getaways such as Bali, Croatia, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Portugal and South Africa.

Tauranga port moves south: Port of Tauranga has continued its national expansion by buying up 15ha of commercial land in Canterbury to create a new inland port, partly to capitalise on the lucrative dairy export trade.

Prospects for Wynyard 'great if it hits targets': Wynyard Group could continue to have a good year if it meets its forecasts, says one analyst. Shares in the intelligence software developer rose 15.79 per cent yesterday after the company said it would meet a sales target of NZ$21.5 million for 2013 on the back of an annual sales rise of more than 62 per cent.