WELLINGTON Jan 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

More quakes forecast after powerful 6.2 shake: Dozens of significant aftershocks are forecast as unwelcome sequels to the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that damaged homes, cracked roads, toppled cliffs and left thousands without power.

- - - -

Matuku offshore well reaches 4846m: New Zealand Oil & Gas says it has reached a total depth of 4846 metres in its Matuku offshore Taranaki well with geoscientists to analyse the drilling results.

- - - -

MPI 'too lenient' with neglectful farmers: Dozens of people are caught abusing or neglecting their animals every year, but many are let off with just a warning. Figures provided under the Official Information Act show most animal mistreatment uncovered by government inspectors happens on cattle farms.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fonterra to sponsor Shed 10 as part of mayor's plan: Fonterra is buying the naming rights for Shed 10 on Auckland's Queens Wharf - and will use its Anchor brand, the Herald understands. Writing in the Herald yesterday, Auckland Mayor Len Brown said a major commercial sponsorship would be announced in the next fortnight as an alternative funding source to rates and growing debt.

- - - -

Fletcher defends market dominance: The head of Fletcher Buildings' Winstone Wallboards is defending its dominant New Zealand plasterboard position, as the company awaits a Commerce Commission ruling. General manager David Thomas said Winstone Wallboards had a 94 per cent market share but only because it manufactured and delivered the best product to customers.

- - - -

Gun crime deal hits target: Wynyard Group chief executive Craig Richardson says a partnership deal to deliver gun crime intelligence software for the law enforcement market could bring up to 120 new customers worldwide. Shares in the intelligence software developer, which has about 400 clients, rose 34c to NZ$2.84 ($2.35) yesterday after it announced the deal with British consultancy Arquebus Solutions.

- - - -

