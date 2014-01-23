WELLINGTON Jan 24 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
'Free' education costs thousands: A "free" education in New
Zealand is costing families tens of thousands of dollars, a
survey has found.
- - - -
Ratana beckons politicians: Politicians will make their
annual pilgrimage to Ratana today into the heart of an
electorate seat shaping as one of the most fiercely contested
and one which could hold the key to who governs next.
- - - -
School fix-it experts to get top dollar: Struggling school
principals could be sacked and successful leaders offered top
dollar to replace them under the Government's radical plan to
arrest the slide in performance of New Zealand students.
- - - -
Confidence in new Mercer boss prompts stake grab: Milford
Asset Management has snatched a 5.2 per cent stake in stainless
steel fabricator Mercer Group saying the firm is on a
stronger footing under chief executive Rodger Shepherd.
- - - -
Canterbury's manufacturers ready for quake city rebuild:
Canterbury's manufacturing industry remains robust and ready to
benefit from the earthquake rebuild, a business leader says.
That is despite Canterbury- Westland region's reading of 49.9 on
the BNZ- Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) being behind
continued growth for New Zealand manufacturers.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Critics find praise for support plan: National has managed
to win praise from many of its usual critics for its latest
policy to try to lift student achievement - even the teacher
unions have refrained from strong criticism of the plan to pay
the best teachers and principals more to help colleagues or
struggling schools.
- - - -
Manufacturing activity robust: The most timely indicator of
manufacturing activity held up at robust levels last month. The
BNZ-Business New Zealand performance of manufacturing index
(PMI) registered 56.4, essentially flat on November's read of 57
and well above the 50 level which distinguishes expansion from
contraction in the sector.
- - - -
Warehouse sees recovery after dip: The Warehouse Group
has flagged a drop in interim profit after strong
Christmas trading failed to offset a decline in first quarter
margins, but expects an improved performance in the second
quarter to continue into the final half of its financial year.
- - - -
Canadian stores shine in sales surge for Michael Hill:
Jewellery chain Michael Hill International expects
first-half earnings to rise after reporting a 10 per cent lift
in sales over the period.
- - - -