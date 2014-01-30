WELLINGTON Jan 31 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Let's just get on and do it, says Mateparae: Now is the
right time to look at choosing a fresh flag, Governor-General
Sir Jerry Mateparae says.
- - - -
Paid parental leave to grow: Paid parental leave is tipped
to be extended by at least extra four weeks as the Government
drafts its response to Labour's push to boost the taxpayer
funded allowance.
- - - -
Briscoes profits where others struggle: Briscoe Group
expects to increase its full-year net profit by at
least 9 per cent to NZ$33 million, in sharp contrast to profit
warnings issued by some other listed retailers recently.
- - - -
Merger would dominate insurance market: broker: The proposed
sale of New Zealand's number three insurance company to the
market leader is likely to raise competition concerns, insurance
brokers say.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Act hopeful: I won't hijack party policy: Act leadership
hopeful Jamie Whyte says he does not want to impose his own
views about drug liberalisation on to the Act Party.
- - - -
More tourists but spending drops: Tourists are arriving in
record numbers but the high New Zealand dollar is crimping
spending.
- - - -
NZ$60m toilet paper plant upgrade to fight Asian imports:
New Zealand's biggest toilet paper supplier expects a NZ$60
million upgrade of its Bay of Plenty manufacturing facility to
fight competition from growing Asian imports.
- - - -
Four years jail for 'incompetent' forex trader: A victim of
an "incompetent" foreign exchange trader whose failed Ponzi
scheme inflicted loses of about NZ$1.5 million on investors says
his quality of life took a hit when his "significant" portfolio
vanished.
- - - -