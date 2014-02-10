WELLINGTON Feb 11 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
House hunters shun Wellington: Home buyers in Wellington are
abandoning the city in favour of better deals in Hutt Valley and
Porirua.
- - - -
Peter Jackson's NY loft for sale: Sir Peter Jackson could be
about to mine a mountain of treasure from the sale of his
luxury New York apartments. According to local real estate
agency Corocan, his side-by-side penthouse lofts in the swanky
Tribeca area of lower Manhattan are now "in contract" for
US$19.9m (NZ$24.1m).
- - - -
Weakened milk price predicted to fall back to $7: An
expected softening in milk prices in mid 2014 has bank
economists predicting a milk price of around NZ$7/kg milk solids
for the 2014-15 season.
- - - -
More gains in the pipeline for Opus: Opus International
Consultants expects a second-half turnaround in
domestic activity will continue building momentum to back up
increased profitability from its overseas businesses.
- - - -
City landmark up for tender: Wellington's Kirckaldie &
Stains is looking to sell its Harbour City Centre
building, last valued at about NZ$50 million.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
NZ$250m fast-track offer derailed: Prime Minister John Key
has rebuffed a $250 million offer from Auckland Mayor Len Brown
to kick-start the $2.86 billion City Rail Link in 2016, saying
the project is on track to begin construction in 2020.
- - - -
We'll watch returning fighters, says Key: Prime Minister
John Key says New Zealanders who return from fighting for rebel
groups in Syria will be monitored if there is a risk they have
been "radicalised" and posed a threat to New Zealand, but will
not necessarily face imprisonment.
- - - -
Most MPs set to back plain-package smokes: A hard-hitting
law change to stamp out the tobacco industry's last avenue of
marketing is likely to get wide support when it comes to
Parliament.
- - - -
City housing boom spreads: Property prices in Auckland's
less-favoured suburbs are catching up with the rest of the
region as home-buyers shift their focus in a bid to get on the
property ladder.
- - - -
Left's power plan 'could boost prices': The New Zealand
Power proposal of Labour and the Greens is more likely to raise
than lower electricity prices, while doing little or nothing to
address the genuine issue of energy poverty, according to a
report commissioned by Business New Zealand.
- - - -