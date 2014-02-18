WELLINGTON Feb 19 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Key most liked, trusted: Politicians may rate lower than
used car salesmen in most polls, but it seems they are not all
created equal. A Fairfax Media-Ipsos poll reveals that Prime
Minister John Key is by far our most liked and trusted
politician, with 59.3 per cent of people liking him, and 58.7
per cent also trusting him.
Taurima inquiry expands: Television New Zealand has launched
an inquiry into editorial independence at its Maori and Pacific
programming division after links to Labour within the unit came
to light.
Countdown staff unhappy over Jones' claims: Commerce
Minister Craig Foss has challenged Labour MP Shane Jones to take
allegations about Countdown to police, as the supermarket chain
hit back at what it called "unspecific" claims.
Fonterra response 'won't damage NZ': Fonterra's
response to a major food safety scare was "quite acceptable" and
should not damage New Zealand's reputation in China, a senior
Chinese government figure says.
Contact in position to lift payouts - analysts: Listed power
company Contact Energy has posted a 4 per cent lift in
operating earnings for the December half year, and is keeping
its dividend payout steady, but analysts hope to see the payout
lift next financial year.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
F&P's healthy forecast: Any weakening in the New Zealand
dollar would provide the "cream on top" for medical device
exporter Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which is already
delivering outstanding financial results despite the currency's
continuing strength, an analyst says.
Reorganised Auckland port back on track: Ports of Auckland
chief executive Tony Gibson says the company is starting to reap
the benefits of a reorganisation plan started in 2011. The
company, which that year suffered a series of setbacks that
included industrial action, the withdrawal of shipping giant
Maersk, and Fonterra's decision to make the Port of Tauranga its
main upper North Island port, reported a first half net profit
of NZ$26.4 million ($21.93 million), up 70 per cent compared
with the same period a year earlier.
TVNZ gave Taurima ultimatum: TVNZ chief executive Kevin
Kenrick says the state broadcaster gave Shane Taurima a
journalism or politics ultimatum when he was reinstated at TVNZ
after his venture into politics last year and revelations of the
extent of his involvement with Labour since then were "very
disappointing".
Legal experts doubt Craig can win: Defamation experts say
Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has little chance of
winning a case against Greens co-leader Russel Norman, despite
his track record of getting retractions or apologies in previous
cases.
Dotcom firm's debt: creditors seeing red: Kim Dotcom is
facing calls to pay NZ$500,000 in debts by creditors who have
watched him appear to embrace again an opulent lifestyle. The
internet tycoon has pledged to pay the money owed by his company
Megastuff for the operation of his mansion.
($1 = 1.2041 New Zealand dollars)