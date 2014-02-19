WELLINGTON Feb 20 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST
Insurers must expect more RBNZ scrutiny: The Reserve Bank is
going to begin a risk audit of the country's insurers. Peter
Brady, manager of the Reserve Bank's Insurance Oversight Policy
team told insurance company directors in Auckland yesterday that
it was to begin a "thematic review of risk governance".
Trade Me real estate ad deal likely as growth slows: Trade
Me has hinted it may offer large real estate agents
bulk discounts on property listings to defuse a row over a
fee-hike that threatens to stymie its already disappointing
growth.
Kirks blasts 'paralysed' council: Kirkcaldie & Stains
last night criticised Wellington's "paralysed" city
council as the flagship department store continues to struggle
in a challenging local retail market.
Jones attacked after more Countdown claims: The boss of
Countdown owner Woolworths has attacked the approach of Labour
MP Shane Jones, after the supermarket faced new accusations in
Parliament. Jones has been using the protection of parliamentary
privilege to accuse Countdown of blackmail and extortion against
its New Zealand suppliers, and yesterday gave more details of
what he claims to have been told.
Fog still smothering Wellington Airport: Fog that has
disrupted flights in and out of Wellington is forecast to clear
this morning for one of the capital's hottest days of summer.
But the fog, which rolled into Wellington at 6pm yesterday and
disrupted evening flights, could return tonight, MetService
meteorologist Mark Todd warned.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Commodity export boom forecast: Strong demand for New
Zealand's main commodity exports - particularly from China - has
prompted the Ministry for Primary Industry to revise up its
revenue forecast for the sector by NZ$4.9 billion ($4.08
billion) to NZ$36.5 billion for 2013/14.
Meet the CEOs - Xero's Rod Drury: Xero chief
executive Rod Drury says the software maker's booming share
price is a problem, but a "quality problem" for a company to
have. The NZX-listed firm's share price has jumped almost 430
per cent during the last year, and closed trading yesterday at
NZ$39.70.
Old boys' ideas keep women directors away: A top New Zealand
businesswoman says Kiwi women are still being "frozen out" of
the boardroom. Diane Foreman said progress in getting more women
on boards in New Zealand was glacial.
Festival to Brown: stay away: Embattled Auckland Mayor Len
Brown has been told to stay away from a community military event
this weekend for fear he will attract protesters and take the
shine off the promotion.
