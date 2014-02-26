WELLINGTON Feb 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Mass dump of Tamiflu a bitter pill to swallow: The Government has thrown out almost 1.5 million doses of an expired anti-flu drug after just a fraction of the national stockpile was used during the 2009 swine-flu pandemic.

Capital faces brunt of postal cuts, says union: The loss of more than 100 jobs at New Zealand Post in Wellington is just a "pre-cursor", a union official warns.

Level playing field sought: Some Christchurch manufacturers say there is much more the Government can do to support the sector, such as giving them a fair opportunity to participate in large tenders and New Zealand projects.

CRP to list on London AIM market: A number of wealthy groups have expressed interest in investing in Wellington-based Chatham Rock Phosphate (CRP) when it lists on the London AIM market.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Genesis a tough sell: experts: The Government's move to set the share price for the Genesis Energy float before retail investors have to pay up has won approval from an investment expert but analysts still expect it to be a tough sell.

BurgerFuel targets America: New Zealand fast-food operator BurgerFuel faces a major challenge as it takes "coals to Newcastle" by expanding into the world's most competitive fast-food market and home of the hamburger - the United States - says a retail analyst.

Cheap, nasty days over: China boss: There's no room for shoddy and cheap Chinese exports any more, says a visiting Chinese trade boss. In Auckland to promote the world's biggest trade expo, Canton Trade Fair vice-president Wang Yanhua said Chinese policymakers were no longer supporting manufacturers of cheap mass-produced goods and neither were Chinese consumers.

Tourism Holdings' profit surges in stronger market: Tourism Holdings says market conditions are the best in seven years. The Auckland-based company is forecasting a 175 per cent leap in full-year profit after reporting a $2.5 million interim profit, turning around a $446,000 loss a year before.