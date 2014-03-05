WELLINGTON, March 6 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

Kiwi exporters in limbo as talks go on backburner: Exporters to Russia are disappointed by news that free trade talks with that country have been put on the backburner.

Brown's bold tax plan: Making all Aucklanders pay a council income tax may help elderly people in affluent areas who can't afford their rates, mayor Len Brown says.

Brownlee apologises to Labour MPs: A humiliated Gerry Brownlee has apologised to Labour MPs he sledged over their workrate on behalf of earthquake victims and says he feels let down by EQC.

Ex-energy minister slams Labour-Greens' power policy: A former Labour energy minister has slammed the party's proposed power policy, saying it would mostly benefit the rich while damaging the renewable energy sector.

Rivals to site port hubs at Rolleston: Lyttelton Port of Christchurch (LPC) is defending its turf, announcing it will develop a more than NZ$20 million ($16.78 million) inland port at Rolleston.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Fonterra seeks suspension of French firm's court action: Dairy giant Fonterra is applying for a suspension of the court action it is facing from French food company Danone over last year's botulism scare, says a judge's minute.

Left staying mum on power plans: Investors wanting more certainty around Labour-Greens policy for overhauling the electricity sector before the election appear to be out of luck.

Mayor predicts disaster fatigue: Metre-high floods that cut off some homes and forced the evacuation of others could be the last straw for some quake-fatigued Christchurch residents, says the city's mayor.

Passport email latest in series of privacy slips: Hundreds of passport applicants have had their email addresses shared with other applicants in another government privacy botch-up.

Cunliffe late to declare investment: Labour leader David Cunliffe has had another hiccup with trusts - this time for failing to disclose an investment one until soon after MP David Shearer was caught not declaring a US bank account in the MPs' register of financial interests.

