WELLINGTON, March 6
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Kiwi exporters in limbo as talks go on backburner: Exporters
to Russia are disappointed by news that free trade talks with
that country have been put on the backburner.
- - - -
Brown's bold tax plan: Making all Aucklanders pay a council
income tax may help elderly people in affluent areas who can't
afford their rates, mayor Len Brown says.
- - - -
Brownlee apologises to Labour MPs: A humiliated Gerry
Brownlee has apologised to Labour MPs he sledged over their
workrate on behalf of earthquake victims and says he feels let
down by EQC.
- - - -
Ex-energy minister slams Labour-Greens' power policy: A
former Labour energy minister has slammed the party's proposed
power policy, saying it would mostly benefit the rich while
damaging the renewable energy sector.
- - - -
Rivals to site port hubs at Rolleston: Lyttelton Port of
Christchurch (LPC) is defending its turf, announcing it will
develop a more than NZ$20 million ($16.78 million) inland port
at Rolleston.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Fonterra seeks suspension of French firm's court action:
Dairy giant Fonterra is applying for a suspension of
the court action it is facing from French food company Danone
over last year's botulism scare, says a judge's
minute.
- - - -
Left staying mum on power plans: Investors wanting more
certainty around Labour-Greens policy for overhauling the
electricity sector before the election appear to be out of luck.
- - - -
Mayor predicts disaster fatigue: Metre-high floods that cut
off some homes and forced the evacuation of others could be the
last straw for some quake-fatigued Christchurch residents, says
the city's mayor.
- - - -
Passport email latest in series of privacy slips: Hundreds
of passport applicants have had their email addresses shared
with other applicants in another government privacy botch-up.
- - - -
Cunliffe late to declare investment: Labour leader David
Cunliffe has had another hiccup with trusts - this time for
failing to disclose an investment one until soon after MP David
Shearer was caught not declaring a US bank account in the MPs'
register of financial interests.
- - - -
($1 = 1.1920 New Zealand dollars)