DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
IRD redundancies costly for Kiwi taxpayers: Inland Revenue
has forked out about $400,000 each to two staff laid off as part
of a major restructuring that cost taxpayers $40 million in
redundancy payments.
- - - -
Banks will cover XP internet banking: People who access
internet banking on computers running Windows XP will continue
to be covered if their accounts are hacked, after Microsoft
stops supporting the operating system next month, banks have
decided.
- - - -
Seabed mining 'science robust': As Trans-Tasman Resources
(TTR) outlined why it wants to vacuum the Taranaki seabed for
millions of tonnes of iron sand, opponents held a "silent
protest" calling for a moratorium on all seabed mining.
- - - -
Dairy farmers defend themselves against survey result:
Farmers are hitting back at a survey that found Kiwis believe
the dairy industry is contributing to degradation of the
country's water quality.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
'US ties' behind Oz nuclear stance: Prime Minister John Key
says Australia's uranium industry and close United States
defence ties are factors behind reports Australian diplomats
under Tony Abbott's Government worked to undermine a New
Zealand-led push for nuclear disarmament.
- - - -
Early election avoids clashes: PM: Prime Minister John Key
has claimed a potential clash with the G20 Summit in Australia
is behind his decision to set the election two months earlier
than usual, but his political rivals say he is going early to
avoid a voter backlash from rising power prices and
mortgage-rate hikes.
- - - -
Waikato struggles with dry conditions:
Extremely dry conditions have emerged in patches across parts of
the North Island - Waikato, Waitomo, Auckland and western parts
of Northland.
- - - -
Software to aid NZX probes: Stock market operator the NZX
hopes to streamline its handling of insider trading
and market manipulation complaints in a deal with crime
analytics software provider Wynyard Group.
- - - -
Manufacturers expect revenue rise - survey: The country's
small and medium-sized manufacturers have experienced a
remarkable turnaround in the past year and most businesses in
the sector are expecting revenue growth in the coming 12 months,
says accounting software maker MYOB.
- - - -