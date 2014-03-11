WELLINGTON, March 12 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Wednesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Key wants referendum on new flag before 2017: The flying of
the New Zealand flag at half mast during next year's Anzac Day
100-year anniversary commemorations at Gallipoli could start the
countdown toward its replacement with a new design.
VIPs bring big security planning: A visit by up to six of
the world's most powerful leaders before and after November's
G20 meeting could involve a security operation as large as that
for the Rugby World Cup, experts say.
Parity with A$ expected in next year: Most businesses
believe the New Zealand and Australian dollars will reach parity
at some point in the next year, according to an ASB survey.
Hong Kong trade mission targets NZ food, beverage: The New
Zealand food and beverage industry has received a boost, with
visiting Hong Kong trade development councillor Fred Lam keen to
partner importers from the city with New Zealand producers.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Some NZ passports miss 'stolen' check: New Zealand border
authorities concede not every traveller's passport is checked
with Interpol to determine it isn't stolen.
F&P thinks big with $4b goal: Fisher & Paykel Appliances has
unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art new research and
development hub at its East Tamaki headquarters that will allow
the company to take on 160 additional Auckland-based engineers.
Grab low rates, say brokers: Mortgage brokers are urging
borrowers to fix the interest rates on their loans and say it's
not too late despite an expected increase in the official cash
rate tomorrow.
UFB contract changes don't help Chorus: analysts: Ultra-fast
broadband contract changes don't address the fundamental
problems Chorus is facing from wholesale broadband
price cuts, say analysts.
