WELLINGTON, April 24
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
West Ham United set for Wellington visit: New Zealand's only
English Premier League player will be the star attraction at
Westpac Stadium in July, with confirmation that Winston Reid's
West Ham United will play the Wellington Phoenix.
- - - -
Migration nears record levels: Migration looks headed back
to the boom levels of 40,000 a year seen a decade ago, but that
is not expected to spark another round of rapidly rising house
prices seen in the early 2000s, economists say.
- - - -
FMC faces claim over property loan losses: A company owned
by Christchurch and Dunedin lawyers may face a claim of several
million dollars for losses on loans to property developers and
property investors.
- - - -
Georgie Pie serves McDonald's well: The relaunch of Georgie
Pie has served fast food chain McDonald's well, with its New
Zealand business posting a 5.8 per cent lift in revenue to
NZ$216.6 million in the year to December 31.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Labour promises pensions to all vets: All war veterans would
be eligible for a veteran's pension under a Labour government,
leader David Cunliffe said yesterday.
- - - -
Web-security firm strikes Telstra deal potentially worth
'tens of millions': New Zealand cyber-security firm Mako
Networks says a deal it has struck with Australia's biggest
telecommunications provider is potentially worth tens of
millions of dollars and will greatly expand its reach across the
Tasman.
- - - -
Bosses average 6.4 years: Research suggests there is no
"magic number" for chief executive tenure in this country, with
the most poorly performing companies having a mix of short and
long-serving bosses.
- - - -
Germans flock to Hobbit country: Germany has overtaken Japan
to become New Zealand's fifth-biggest source of tourists and the
royal visit has increased interest in other key markets.
- - - -
Abano shareholders call meeting to challenge board: Abano
Healthcare shareholders Peter Hutson and James Reeves
invoked their rights under the Companies Act to call for an
extraordinary general meeting next Monday to consider a
resolution to dump Trevor Janes as chairman and freshen the rest
of the board.
- - - -