WELLINGTON May 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Collins survives bruising barrage: Judith Collins survived a bruising day at Parliament yesterday, as political rivals failed to land a coup-de-grace over the Oravida scandal.

- - - -

Housing loan curb no barrier to profits: Lending restrictions have not slowed the growth of New Zealand's banks which grew to record size in the December quarter as profits jumped by 17 per cent.

- - - -

Greening airline has less appeal than bottom line: Air New Zealand has sustainability on its radar, but experts say profits and cheap fares always come before environmental and social responsibility.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fare go - airport boss wants flat taxi fee to city: Auckland Airport says it would like to have a fixed taxi fare price for the journey into the city to stop some drivers charging exorbitant fares - but it can't take any action until current contracts expire in 2016.

- - - -

Resignation rocks SkyCity, investors: The sudden resignation of SkyCity Entertainment Group chief financial officer James Burrell has surprised institutional investors, who say they are sorry to see him go.

- - - -

Baby milk firms in limbo: The fate of many New Zealand infant formula brands remains up in the air - a week after strict new Chinese import regulations came into force.

- - - -

Listing tipped for Gentrack: Software company Gentrack has appointed Graham Shaw and Andy Coupe as independent directors in what insiders say is a sign it is progressing towards a listing on the NZX.