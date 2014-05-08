WELLINGTON May 9 Following are some of the lead
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Disaster plan moves Government to Auckland: Emergency plans
to evacuate Parliament to Auckland if a major earthquake struck
the capital have been unveiled by the Government.
Genesis' sales rethink has knock-on effect: Genesis Energy
will stop selling door to door, and other utility
companies may follow before a change in regulations. The
country's largest electricity and gas retailer says it will no
longer use the sales practice after consistent feedback from
customers that they were sick of the interruptions.
Warehouse Group's sales boost mediocre: analyst: Higher
sales by The Warehouse Group have been labelled
mediocre in light of the retailer's ongoing extensive store
revamp programme.
Profit of NZ$400m in 'solid' half-year: Home loan lending
restrictions have taken their toll on the Bank of New Zealand's
profit, which rose only modestly to NZ$400 million in
the half year to March 31, after adjusting for accounting noise.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
New property plan for downtown Auckland: The Auckland
Council is in talks to privatise a section of Queen Elizabeth
Square as part of a NZ$300 million redevelopment by Precinct
Properties of the Downtown Shopping Centre, say
sources.
Woodhouse drawn into donor saga: Former Building and
Construction Minister Maurice Williamson lobbied Immigration
Minister Michael Woodhouse about rule changes for wealthy
foreign investors sought by businessman and National Party donor
Donghua Liu, Mr Woodhouse has confirmed.
Government stubbing out duty-free cigarette stock-ups: The
days of bulk-buying cigarettes at the border are over after the
Government revealed its latest anti-smoking policy would cut the
duty-free allowance from 10 cigarette packs to two. The policy
was expected to wipe between NZ$7 million and NZ$8 million off
Auckland airport's revenue.
Z to freeze out rivals with yoghurt: Z Energy is
forecasting a boost in earnings this year and is set to roll out
its latest weapon in the cut-throat battle of the forecourt -
frozen yoghurt.
Fletcher downgraded on slow Canterbury rebuild: Fletcher
Building, which holds the mandate managing the
Earthquake Commission's repair programme in Christchurch, faces
the prospect of sharply lower earnings than previously forecast
because of a slower Canterbury rebuild, according to an analyst
report.
