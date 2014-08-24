WELLINGTON Aug 25 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

National's lure for first-home buyers: Cash-strapped first-home buyers are shaping as the big winners of the election campaign, as National weighed in with its housing sweetener.

Privacy boss wants to name and shame: Privacy Commissioner John Edwards is pushing to boost his powers so he can name and shame companies and agencies who breach customers' personal privacy.

Baby steps on road to China; A group of six New Zealand infant formula manufacturers including Synlait Milk are still battling to register with Chinese authorities in order to be able to start valuable exports to China.

Trains, cars and bikes - the parties' big plans: Less than a fortnight before the 2011 election, traffic started chugging along the first of the Government's seven Roads of National Significance - through Auckland's NZ$406 million Victoria Park motorway tunnel.

Cairns to learn fate within 14 days: Chris Cairns will be told in the next two weeks whether he will be charged by British police with perverting the course of justice as the fallout from Lou Vincent's match-fixing ban continues.

Air NZ profit taking off: Air New Zealand is set to announce a sharp increase in profit this week which the airline will welcome as a shift in focus from the negative publicity that has hit it this year.

Fund to invest in local tech: A new investment fund supported by government-backed venture capital funds in New Zealand and Taiwan has raised US$75 million ($89.2 million), of which at least US$35 million will be invested into local technology companies.