DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
National's lure for first-home buyers: Cash-strapped
first-home buyers are shaping as the big winners of the election
campaign, as National weighed in with its housing sweetener.
- - - -
Privacy boss wants to name and shame: Privacy Commissioner
John Edwards is pushing to boost his powers so he can name and
shame companies and agencies who breach customers' personal
privacy.
- - - -
Baby steps on road to China; A group of six New Zealand
infant formula manufacturers including Synlait Milk are
still battling to register with Chinese authorities in order to
be able to start valuable exports to China.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Trains, cars and bikes - the parties' big plans: Less than a
fortnight before the 2011 election, traffic started chugging
along the first of the Government's seven Roads of National
Significance - through Auckland's NZ$406 million Victoria Park
motorway tunnel.
- - - -
Cairns to learn fate within 14 days: Chris Cairns will be
told in the next two weeks whether he will be charged by British
police with perverting the course of justice as the fallout from
Lou Vincent's match-fixing ban continues.
- - - -
Air NZ profit taking off: Air New Zealand is set to
announce a sharp increase in profit this week which the airline
will welcome as a shift in focus from the negative publicity
that has hit it this year.
- - - -
Fund to invest in local tech: A new investment fund
supported by government-backed venture capital funds in New
Zealand and Taiwan has raised US$75 million ($89.2 million), of
which at least US$35 million will be invested into local
technology companies.
- - - -