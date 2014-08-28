WELLINGTON Aug 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

Support slips for National and John Key: The gloss is wearing off John Key over the dirty politics saga, today's stuff.co.nz/Ipsos poll suggests.

While National is still riding high at 50.8 per cent, the poll shows it taking a 4.3 per cent hit after the release of Nicky Hager's book Dirty Politics linking Key's office to political attacks by Right-wing blogger Cameron Slater.

Sellers swap TradeMe for Facebook: Thousands of East Auckland residents are turning their backs on TradeMe in favour of social media sites like Facebook to buy, sell and trade. But there are pitfalls if sales go bad.

Indonesian telco eyes 2degrees stake, reports: There is speculation Indonesia's largest telecommunications firm, PT Telkom, may buy a minority stake in 2degrees.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Big rate rises in store despite cuts: Auckland Mayor Len Brown is talking of selling council carparks and naming rights to swimming pools to help balance the books in his new 10-year budget.

Nation split over Collins, Dirty Politics: New Zealanders are evenly divided over whether Justice Minister Judith Collins' head should roll for her part in the Dirty Politics scandal, a Herald-DigiPoll survey has found.

Fonterra's new ally sees falling sales: Fonterra is pinning its hopes on a tie-up with Chinese infant formula giant Beingmate as it pushes into China's lucrative baby milk market, but the dairy co-operative's new partner is facing falling sales and profits and is reportedly grappling with major distribution challenges.

Westland payout cut a blow to farmers: Federated Farmers says Westland Milk Products' decision to cut its 2014/15 milk price payout will cause "serious belt tightening" on the South Island's West Coast.