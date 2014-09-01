WELLINGTON, Sept 2 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Maori Party will win seat, poll suggests: The Maori Party's
future is looking more secure, according to the results of a new
poll in co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell's Waiariki electorate. With
the party performing poorly in all major political polls, well
below the 5 percent needed to enter Parliament without an
electorate seat, its survival could rest on Flavell retaining
the seat he has held since 2005.
Key's staff to be grilled over Goff claim: Computer and
phone records in John Key's office will be searched as part of
an investigation into whether security intelligence was used to
discredit former Labour leader Phil Goff. Yesterday, the
Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, Cheryl Gwyn,
took the unusual step of issuing an update on her investigation,
after it emerged Beehive staff would be interviewed under oath.
Beyer takes Harawira to task over Dotcom: Further strains
are showing in the Internet-Mana relationship, with prominent
candidate Georgina Beyer publicly questioning the motives of
Internet Party founder Kim Dotcom. Beyer has also questioned her
leader Hone Harawira's control over Internet-Mana, the alliance
formed between the two parties to contest the election.
Time right for publisher's listing - manager: Publisher APN
News & Media has picked a good time to consider listing
its New Zealand subsidiary, a fund manager says. APN said
yesterday it was considering strategic options regarding APN New
Zealand, which incorporates its New Zealand publishing assets
including The New Zealand Herald, The Radio Network and GrabOne
businesses.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
WINZ killings: Mayor vows his town will 'work through this'
together: The deaths of two people, and serious injury to a
third, from yesterday's shooting at the local Work and Income
branch has left many members of the Mid-Canterbury community
wondering how it went so wrong. Ashburton District Mayor Angus
McKay, who grew up in nearby Methven, last night vowed his
community would "work through this" together.
Whale Oil blogger left out of probe: An inquiry into the
events surrounding Judith Collins' downfall will not examine the
relationship between her and Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater or
the Serious Fraud Office investigation into Hanover Finance,
Prime Minister John Key says. Opposition parties are calling for
a broad inquiry, but Mr Key said it will instead be confined to
the conduct of Ms Collins and her relationship with Adam Feeley,
the former head of the SFO.
New leak claim hits Collins: Former police minister Judith
Collins is depicted in alleged social media conversations
discussing the leak of evidence in a high profile case to
blogger Cameron Slater, according to new information from the
hacker Rawshark. The alleged evidence was a video connected to
the controversial Urewera raids that showed those arrested in an
unfavourable light after charges against them were dropped,
according to comments attributed to Slater.
Fonterra unfazed by cut: Fonterra chief financial
officer Lukas Paravicini said the cooperative continued to enjoy
a solid balance sheet position, despite a credit rating
downgrade by Standard and Poor's (S&P) on Friday.
SkyCity has plans to expand in Federal St: SkyCity
Entertainment Group is planning extensive outdoor
dining on Federal St, pushing out from around Depot and The
Federal Deli to in front of The Grill and Masu. Auckland Council
has received a resource consent application for new outdoor
dining and seating areas within the newly-developed shared space
on the public road, but Problem Gambling Foundation chief
executive Graeme Ramsey is worried.
