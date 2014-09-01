WELLINGTON, Sept 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Maori Party will win seat, poll suggests: The Maori Party's future is looking more secure, according to the results of a new poll in co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell's Waiariki electorate. With the party performing poorly in all major political polls, well below the 5 percent needed to enter Parliament without an electorate seat, its survival could rest on Flavell retaining the seat he has held since 2005.

- - - -

Key's staff to be grilled over Goff claim: Computer and phone records in John Key's office will be searched as part of an investigation into whether security intelligence was used to discredit former Labour leader Phil Goff. Yesterday, the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, Cheryl Gwyn, took the unusual step of issuing an update on her investigation, after it emerged Beehive staff would be interviewed under oath.

- - - -

Beyer takes Harawira to task over Dotcom: Further strains are showing in the Internet-Mana relationship, with prominent candidate Georgina Beyer publicly questioning the motives of Internet Party founder Kim Dotcom. Beyer has also questioned her leader Hone Harawira's control over Internet-Mana, the alliance formed between the two parties to contest the election.

- - - -

Time right for publisher's listing - manager: Publisher APN News & Media has picked a good time to consider listing its New Zealand subsidiary, a fund manager says. APN said yesterday it was considering strategic options regarding APN New Zealand, which incorporates its New Zealand publishing assets including The New Zealand Herald, The Radio Network and GrabOne businesses.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

WINZ killings: Mayor vows his town will 'work through this' together: The deaths of two people, and serious injury to a third, from yesterday's shooting at the local Work and Income branch has left many members of the Mid-Canterbury community wondering how it went so wrong. Ashburton District Mayor Angus McKay, who grew up in nearby Methven, last night vowed his community would "work through this" together.

- - - -

Whale Oil blogger left out of probe: An inquiry into the events surrounding Judith Collins' downfall will not examine the relationship between her and Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater or the Serious Fraud Office investigation into Hanover Finance, Prime Minister John Key says. Opposition parties are calling for a broad inquiry, but Mr Key said it will instead be confined to the conduct of Ms Collins and her relationship with Adam Feeley, the former head of the SFO.

- - - -

New leak claim hits Collins: Former police minister Judith Collins is depicted in alleged social media conversations discussing the leak of evidence in a high profile case to blogger Cameron Slater, according to new information from the hacker Rawshark. The alleged evidence was a video connected to the controversial Urewera raids that showed those arrested in an unfavourable light after charges against them were dropped, according to comments attributed to Slater.

- - - -

Fonterra unfazed by cut: Fonterra chief financial officer Lukas Paravicini said the cooperative continued to enjoy a solid balance sheet position, despite a credit rating downgrade by Standard and Poor's (S&P) on Friday.

- - - -

SkyCity has plans to expand in Federal St: SkyCity Entertainment Group is planning extensive outdoor dining on Federal St, pushing out from around Depot and The Federal Deli to in front of The Grill and Masu. Auckland Council has received a resource consent application for new outdoor dining and seating areas within the newly-developed shared space on the public road, but Problem Gambling Foundation chief executive Graeme Ramsey is worried.