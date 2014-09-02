WELLINGTON, Sept 3 Following are some of the
Leaders debate reveals more even contest: Call it a tie.
Prime Minister John Key and David Cunliffe went head to head in
the Press leaders debate in a far more even contest than the
first televised TVNZ debate.
Judith Collins: Cunliffe is a moron: Former minister Judith
Collins isn't pulling any punches at critics after she quit last
weekend - calling Labour leader David Cunliffe a "moron". The
embattled Papakura MP said she saw no option but to hand in her
resignation as justice and ACC minister on Saturday after
allegations she was "gunning" for the Serious Fraud Office boss.
Jetstar now over bumpy NZ start: Jetstar New Zealand was
attracting more business customers, thanks to its improved
standards of reliability, the company says. Grant Kerr, head of
New Zealand operations for Jetstar, acknowledges that there was
a period when the Australian-owned airline was often publicly
criticised for breakdowns in communication with the general
public.
McDonald's aims to cut staff turnover: Kiwis don't think
McDonald's is a good place to work, a view the company is trying
to turn around. The fast food giant is running a campaign
throughout the country to improve its corporate image and
attract quality staff.
PM condemns Slater as Cunliffe slams inquiry: National
leader John Key condemned Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater for
the first time during last night's leaders' debate, and
confirmed that the blogger's emails will form part of an inquiry
into Judith Collins' conduct.
Kingmaker Peters spells it out: No deal without a royal
commission into Dirty Politics: Potential post-election
kingmaker Winston Peters says a wide-ranging royal commission of
inquiry into "Dirty Politics" allegations against National is a
bottom line for NZ First.
Epsom - so true-blue it won't vote for a National MP:
Despite the lack of a beverage-based endorsement, the true-blue
seat of Epsom remains dogged by controversy this election with
the departure of Act MP John Banks and the Prime Minister's
tacit support of Act's replacement candidate.
APN bang on with asset float timing, says analyst: A fund
manager says Australia's APN News & Media may have
picked an opportune time to float its Kiwi assets, which include
the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB and daily deal website
GrabOne.
