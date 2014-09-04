WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
National soars without Collins - poll: Two weeks out from
the election National's popularity has soared after the dumping
of justice minister Judith Collins, putting John Key on course
for a thumping victory on the evidence of a new
Stuff.co.nz/Ipsos poll.
- - - -
Capital gains tax row festers: Whether a new capital gains
tax for property and other investment assets is worthwhile was a
point of contention between National and Labour finance
spokesmen yesterday.
- - - -
Fonterra wants outfall status quo: Hawera residents got
their first glimpse at Fonterra's plan to renew three
water intake and discharge consents this week. The dairy giant
and the South Taranaki District Council, which both use the
ocean outfall, began their lengthy public consultation process
on Wednesday with an information and feedback evening at the
town's community centre.
- - - -
Quitting loophole set to go: Negligent engineers will not be
able to avoid scrutiny and punishment by resigning from their
professional body, under proposed law changes.
- - - -
Council mulls hub for tech sector: Wellington's burgeoning
tech companies could soon have a new home. The city council is
looking to set up a centralised hub to act as an incubator for
new businesses, where they can hire space in a collaborative
building.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Political dirt doesn't stick to Nats in new Herald-Digipoll:
National's polling has barely flickered in the three weeks since
the Dirty Politics book was launched and the party could still
govern alone on 50.1 per cent in the latest Herald-DigiPoll
survey.
- - - -
Slater wants court to stem hacker's flow: Cameron Slater
says further exposure of hacked information would inflict a huge
personal toll. Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater is going to the
High Court to try to stop media publishing information taken by
the hacker known as Rawshark.
- - - -
APN eyeing 60% selloff of NZ assets: APN News and Media,
publisher of the Herald, said it could potentially sell 60 per
cent of its New Zealand operation, with a current book value of
A$308 million ($288.01 million), according to offer documents
for a note issue.
- - - -
Lawyers query plan by Chorus: Chorus' proposed
changes to wholesale broadband services are likely to breach
"good faith" terms set by the Commerce Commission, according to
a legal opinion obtained by the regulator. The commission this
year said it was investigating a Telecom complaint that Chorus'
proposed changes could breach the Telecommunications Act.
- - - -
Health insurance battle heats up: The battle for the health
and medical insurance market is heating up, as newcomer nib New
Zealand takes on the established Southern Cross Medical Care
Society. Nib, the country's second-largest health insurer, today
introduced a new scheme to cover health and medical expenses for
people working overseas.
- - - -
(1 US dollar = 1.0694 Australian dollar)