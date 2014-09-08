WELLINGTON, Sept 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Labour aims for Maori voters: Labour leader David Cunliffe has sought to drive a wedge between the Maori Party and Maori voters, claiming a vote for it is a vote for National.

Retailer still owes millions: Failed national clothing retail chain Postie Plus is insolvent and owes about NZ$13 million to its main bank and to several thousand unsecured trade creditors, its administrators say.

Sky's golf coverage hit out of bounds: Sky TV's failure to renew its rights to broadcast most of the top professional golf tours was a "lose-lose" for viewers, according to analysts.

Wool industry a step closer to Fonterra-like entity: Wool Equities says plans for the Primary Wool Co-operative to take a 5 per cent stake in it is the first step in a plan to form a Fonterra-like entity for the industry.

PM short-changes voters with $10 offer, says Labour: National's election campaign tax cuts announcement has been labelled "a fizzer" by the Opposition after Prime Minister John Key and Finance Minister Bill English said it was likely to amount to only about $10 a week for most people.

Fringe party policies 'mad', risk to NZ - economist: A top economist has labelled small political parties' policies "mad" and a serious risk to New Zealand.

IT bosses keen to pay up: About 75 per cent of Auckland IT employers want to recruit additional staff in the coming year, and are willing to offer further incentives to achieve this, says a report by Absolute IT.

Heartland buys into HarMoney: Heartland New Zealand will gain access to new borrowers through its investment in an online lending platform, says chief executive Jeff Greenslade.