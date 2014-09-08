WELLINGTON, Sept 9 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Labour aims for Maori voters: Labour leader David Cunliffe
has sought to drive a wedge between the Maori Party and Maori
voters, claiming a vote for it is a vote for National.
- - - -
Retailer still owes millions: Failed national clothing
retail chain Postie Plus is insolvent and owes about
NZ$13 million to its main bank and to several thousand unsecured
trade creditors, its administrators say.
- - - -
Sky's golf coverage hit out of bounds: Sky TV's
failure to renew its rights to broadcast most of the top
professional golf tours was a "lose-lose" for viewers, according
to analysts.
- - - -
Wool industry a step closer to Fonterra-like entity: Wool
Equities says plans for the Primary Wool Co-operative
to take a 5 per cent stake in it is the first step in a plan to
form a Fonterra-like entity for the industry.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
PM short-changes voters with $10 offer, says Labour:
National's election campaign tax cuts announcement has been
labelled "a fizzer" by the Opposition after Prime Minister John
Key and Finance Minister Bill English said it was likely to
amount to only about $10 a week for most people.
- - - -
Fringe party policies 'mad', risk to NZ - economist: A top
economist has labelled small political parties' policies "mad"
and a serious risk to New Zealand.
- - - -
IT bosses keen to pay up: About 75 per cent of Auckland IT
employers want to recruit additional staff in the coming year,
and are willing to offer further incentives to achieve this,
says a report by Absolute IT.
- - - -
Heartland buys into HarMoney: Heartland New Zealand
will gain access to new borrowers through its investment in an
online lending platform, says chief executive Jeff Greenslade.
- - - -