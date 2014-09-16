WELLINGTON, Sept 17 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
NZ spied on allies, Greenwald claims: Further bombshell
revelations from the Snowden files will reveal New Zealand spied
on allies and its Pacific neighbours - and could throw its bid
for a UN Security Council seat into chaos. Journalist Glenn
Greenwald has confirmed he is planning to report more
''significant'' details about the surveillance activities of the
Government Communications Security Bureau.
- - - -
Kathmandu base already on property market: Kathmandu's new
national head offices are for sale even before they are built.
Developer Kew Innovation is building new offices for the outdoor
gear retailer in central Christchurch's Innovation Precinct.
- - - -
Flock Hill farm sold to US company: A last-ditch bid to
prevent an American company gaining full control of a prominent
Canterbury high country station has been rejected by the
Overseas Investment Office (OIO). Coast Range NZ was granted OIO
approval in 2010 to take a 100 per cent stake in the
14,500-hectare Flock Hill Station near Arthur's Pass.
- - - -
A mining company granted permission to carry out bulk ore
sampling in the Karangahake Gorge is assuring adversaries the
environmental impact will be "very little, if any". The
Department of Conservation has granted consent to New Talisman
Gold Mines Ltd to undertake exploratory underground
drilling and blasting for bulk sampling in the conservation-rich
area, which permits extraction of up to 600 tonnes of ore per
month.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
New Zealand has spied on friends for US, journalist says:
New Zealand has sent spies into friendly countries to
electronically snoop for the United States, an award-winning
journalist claims. The allegation will be canvassed in a story
from Pulitzer Prize-winner Glenn Greenwald, and seems highly
likely to include claims about electronic spying operations
inside China.
- - - -
Key hits back at spy-law claim: John Key has struck directly
at a specific detail in the spying claims, saying new laws
passed last year had nothing to do with the alleged mass
surveillance project. The claim is a direct contradiction of one
of the key pieces of evidence journalist Glenn Greenwald used to
assert his claim of mass surveillance.
- - - -
Danone: We're still hurting after big recall: Danone
Nutricia, one of the infant formula companies caught
in the Fonterra whey protein contamination scare, says
it is still feeling the effects of the incident one year on.
- - - -
All Blacks play retirement game: Dan Carter, Richie McCaw
and Kieran Reid could benefit from a proposed mega-merger of 19
privately-owned New Zealand retirement villages into a single,
publicly-listed company. The three All Blacks, as well as former
players Leon Macdonald, Aaron Mauger and Andrew Ellis, all own
individual stakes of less than 5 per cent in Christchurch's Park
Lane Retirement Village, according to Companies Office records.
- - - -