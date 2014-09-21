WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
National presses on with reform: The new National Government
is likely to move swiftly into reforming environmental
legislation, extending grants for first-time house-buyers and
advancing its plans for professional development of teachers.
- - - -
Sharper fashions in Postie's future: The new South African
owner of failed clothing chain Postie Plus plans to inject
fashion into the New Zealand brand.
- - - -
Weaker dollar helps boating industry: New Zealand's marine
industry has faced lean times recently, but there are signs that
a weakened kiwi dollar could be coming to its rescue.
- - - -
Ryman establishes itself in Australia: Ryman Healthcare
says further retirement villages are in the offing in
Australia as it works to secure extra building sites around its
initial Melbourne elderly living development site.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Triumphant PM's strict line with MPs: Don't get arrogant:
John Key yesterday began his third term as Prime Minister with a
warning to National MPs and ministers. "I won't be wanting to
see any hint of arrogance creeping in."
- - - -
Market boost tipped on poll victory: New Zealand financial
markets are expected to firm when they open today after the
National Party secured the first ever outright win under the
Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) electoral system.
- - - -