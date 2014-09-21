WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

National presses on with reform: The new National Government is likely to move swiftly into reforming environmental legislation, extending grants for first-time house-buyers and advancing its plans for professional development of teachers.

- - - -

Sharper fashions in Postie's future: The new South African owner of failed clothing chain Postie Plus plans to inject fashion into the New Zealand brand.

- - - -

Weaker dollar helps boating industry: New Zealand's marine industry has faced lean times recently, but there are signs that a weakened kiwi dollar could be coming to its rescue.

- - - -

Ryman establishes itself in Australia: Ryman Healthcare says further retirement villages are in the offing in Australia as it works to secure extra building sites around its initial Melbourne elderly living development site.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Triumphant PM's strict line with MPs: Don't get arrogant: John Key yesterday began his third term as Prime Minister with a warning to National MPs and ministers. "I won't be wanting to see any hint of arrogance creeping in."

- - - -

Market boost tipped on poll victory: New Zealand financial markets are expected to firm when they open today after the National Party secured the first ever outright win under the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) electoral system.