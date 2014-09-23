WELLINGTON, Sept 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Labour at loggerheads: The Labour Party is tearing itself apart, with MPs now at loggerheads over when to hold a leadership vote.

Queenstown eyed as 'medical mecca': Queenstown could become an international mecca for regenerative medicine, with a Chinese delegation in the resort to negotiate opening a NZ$10 million to NZ$20m medical complex.

Kirks investors query return: The NZ$45.85 million sale of Kirkcaldie & Stains' Harbour City Centre has been approved by the Wellington department store's shareholders.

Share sales jolt SLI stocks: Three of the founding shareholders in website search company SLI Systems have sold more than 4 million shares, sending the stock falling to NZ$1.21.

Pike River 'safe' to enter, OIA papers show: Solid Energy has known for nearly a year there were no operational, technical or safety barriers to re-entering the Pike River mine's main entrance tunnel, it was claimed last night.

Labour rift deepens over vote standoff: After a tumultuous day, Labour leader David Cunliffe's critics appear to have stared him down in his push to have a leadership contest as soon as possible - but the issue has ensured the schism in Labour has deepened further, with each side accusing the other of self-interest.

Deals with National on the fast track: The Maori Party expects to have a confidence and supply deal to put to its party members next week, co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell said last night after talks with the National Party leadership. And the Act MP David Seymour believes the party could have a deal signed very quickly.

Transport tops residents' city to-do list: Improving public transport and the ease of getting around the city should be top priority for Auckland Council if it wants the world's most liveable city, says its latest annual residents' survey.

Fonterra deal boosts Beingmate: Shares in Chinese baby-milk maker Beingmate Baby & Child have rallied sharply since Fonterra entered an alliance with the firm, which includes the Kiwi dairy giant buying a 20 per cent stake in its new partner.