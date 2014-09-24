WELLINGTON, Sept 25 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cunliffe considers next move as no early vote: Labour leader David Cunliffe has retreated to lick his wounds after a brutal showdown with his caucus that may leave him with no option but to resign.

- - - -

Rural spending forecast to slow 'down the track': Rural services firms expect to be hit by falls in spending because of a lower milk price being paid at the farm gate.

- - - -

Lending growth lifts banks' profits: Bank profits have again marched higher, and with pre-election jitters gone, falling dairy prices are now the only major headwind.

- - - -

Air NZ's Singapore codeshare kicks off: Air New Zealand will resume flights to Singapore on January 6, eight years after pulling off the route due to heavy losses.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

David Cunliffe pauses to reconsider future: Labour leader David Cunliffe is understood to be taking time off to reconsider his political future after several of his key supporters in caucus withdrew their support - a step that has ramped up the pressure on him to step down.

- - - -

Auckland power users to get record NZ$335 dividend: Hundreds of thousands Auckland householders are receiving a financial boost of NZ$335 today, in a record annual electricity dividend totalling NZ$105 million from Auckland Energy Consumer Trust.

- - - -

Three into one as APN becomes NZME.: APN New Zealand, TRN and e-commerce business GrabOne have been renamed New Zealand Media & Entertainment (NZME.) in what chief executive Jane Hastings describes as "the next logical step" regardless of a possible market listing for the company.