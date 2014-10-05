WELLINGTON Oct 6 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Women may head Cabinet lineup: New faces and new job titles will be announced when John Key unveils his Cabinet today, and promotions are expected for National's top-performing women.

'A large number' want Little to stand: Andrew Little is talking up his connections outside the Labour caucus, amid signals he may stand for the Labour leadership.

Global forecast positive for NZ milk sales: The consumption of dairy products is set to soar over the next 10 years, and prices will continue to be volatile.

Moa nabs top CEO Waugh: NZX-listed brewery Moa has beefed up its board by appointing the former chief executive of one of Australia's largest food and beverage companies.

Auckland blackout: Traffic warning as city wakes up to power cut: 18,000 Auckland households and businesses woke up this morning without power as transport and police chiefs warned of possible chaos on the roads.

Quarter of CEOs say pay unreal: Almost a quarter of New Zealand executives think top-level managers' pay packets are out of kilter with reality, a survey suggests.