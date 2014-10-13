WELLINGTON Oct 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Terrorist attack 'possible, not expected': Prime Minister John Key is upping the ante on New Zealand's terror threat - hinting at a domestic beheading attack but stopping short of confirming the risk.

Milk season starts strongly: New Zealand dairy farmers are going all out to produce milk, despite the lower prices they will receive. By September 30, milk collection was 4.5 per cent ahead of last season, according to the latest Fonterra Global Dairy Update.

Blow for Grant Robertson's hopes: David Cunliffe has finally relinquished his childhood dream of becoming prime minister - forced out of the Labour leadership race in a victory for the notorious Anyone But Cunliffe faction.

Seymour to escape questions in House: ACT leader David Seymour has been sworn in as New Zealand's first parliamentary under-secretary since 2005, with Prime Minister John Key signalling a ministerial post lies ahead.

Sky moves the goalposts in New Zealand: Sky Television says it will pursue domestic sport content more aggressively as the broadcasting giant adapts to New Zealand's rapidly-changing market.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ faces claims of spying on friends: New documents released by NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden suggest New Zealand's embassies have been involved in spying on friendly nations on behalf of the United States, just as this country is seeking all the support it can get to win a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Auckland bucks house price trend: The pace of property price increases has eased nationwide, with an expert citing the effect of Reserve Bank lending restrictions and higher interest rates. But Auckland prices are not dropping at the same rate, with a shortage of housing stock and immigration pressures keeping prices in our biggest city more buoyant.

Quickfire overhaul of terror laws to boost SIS surveillance powers: The Security Intelligence Service, the country's domestic spying agency, looks set to gain greater surveillance powers in a quickfire overhaul of terrorism laws despite Prime Minister John Key's acknowledgement of a "low" risk to this country.

David Shearer: Cunliffe should quit politics: Labour MP David Shearer has ruled out trying to get his old job back but has sent a blunt message to David Cunliffe to get out of Parliament altogether, saying as long as he was there he would be a lightning rod for speculation over the leadership.