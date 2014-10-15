WELLINGTON Oct 16 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Stay on case against Fonterra seen as unfair: French dairy
giant Danone may have to wait until 2018 to take its
NZ$545 million ($433.55 million) claim against the Fonterra
Group to trial, unless a "positively unfair" stay on
proceedings is lifted.
Lid lifted on SCF evidence: The former chief financial
officer of South Canterbury Finance sought immunity from
prosecution from the solicitor-general before giving evidence in
New Zealand's biggest fraud trial. In his judgment delivered on
Tuesday, Justice Paul Heath lifted the suppression around the
circumstances in which Graeme Robert Brown, 46, gave evidence.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Public misled on US talks: Goff: Prime Minister John Key
appears to have been misinformed by the Defence Force about the
nature of a Washington meeting of the United States-led
coalition to defeat Islamic State. However, Labour's Phil Goff
says Mr Key himself was misleading the public by insisting that
New Zealand Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant General Tim
Keating was attending a "regular" meeting of defence chiefs -
where Islamic State was the only item on the agenda.
UN campaign of huge benefit to NZ - McCully: Foreign
Minister Murray McCully says whether or not New Zealand wins a
seat on the United Nations Security Council tomorrow morning,
the campaign has been of huge benefit to New Zealand.
Growth sparks Auckland job surge: Auckland's job numbers are
growing, with 21,000 added in the past year. The latest Auckland
Economic Quarterly for the three months to June showed Auckland
had 749,000 people employed, up on the 728,000 employed at the
same time last year.
NZ Super Fund - loving the fear factor : Financial markets
have been gripped by investor fear in recent days but the boss
of the $26 billion New Zealand Superannuation Fund reckons
volatility is as much an opportunity as a risk.
Grant Robertson trims down ahead of Labour leadership race:
Labour leader candidate Grant Robertson has been accused of
being too beltway so he has trimmed the size of his belt, losing
20kg over the past 10 months.
