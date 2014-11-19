WELLINGTON Nov 20 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Moa's sales rising: Moa Group has made a further
NZ$3 million loss, but a sharp rise in revenue and sales has
given the company a market-leading position in New Zealand.
Chinese president to unveil Auckland hotel plans: Chinese
president Xi Jinping is expected to preside over the unveiling
of plans for a $200 million luxury hotel when he visits Auckland
this Friday.
Argosy to sell NZ$70m of properties: Listed property company
Argosy Property says it will put NZ$70 million worth of
non-core properties on the market as it seeks to make the most
of the buoyant commercial property scene.
Seabed phosphate mining has 'limited risks': Chatham Rock
Phosphate said it has presented a strong case for a
marine consent to vacuum phosphate nodules from the Chatham Rise
seabed.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Spark to Netflix: Bring it on: Lightbox, the internet-based
television service launched by Spark this year, has
welcomed the competition from United States online streaming
giant Netflix, which aims to start up in New Zealand in
March.
China's President in NZ: What John Key wants: Both Prime
Minister John Key and Opposition leader Andrew Little want to
press visiting President Xi Jinping for Chinese investment that
benefits New Zealand.
Dairy in the doldrums: Dairy farmers should be able to
weather a low payout for the current season, thanks to last
year's record milk price, but two poor seasons in a row would
put the sector under financial stress, economists said.
