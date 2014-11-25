WELLINGTON Nov 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

John Key: No dirt has stuck to my office: Two reports designed to clean away the stain of Dirty Politics have confirmed the deep links between National and attack blogger Cameron Slater - and implicated one of the country's former top spies.

- - - -

Judith Collins cleared of involvement in SFO smear campaign: Former minister Judith Collins says she feels vindicated after being cleared of allegations she was involved in a smear campaign against former Serious Fraud Office (SFO) chief executive Adam Feeley.

- - - -

Consumer watchdog probing misleading retail claims: New Zealand retailers are being investigated for misleading sale pricing at the same that Australian authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown on the practice.

- - - -

Weather hits asparagus growers: A Mangaweka asparagus grower says in his 25 years growing the spears, he has never had such a difficult year. George Turney grows asparagus in the Kawhatau Valley and said the cool, wet and windy weather meant the crop wasn't as good in yield or quality as previous years.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Dirty Politics: John Key 'in denial' over SIS report: Prime Minister John Key is "in denial" over a report which backs Dirty Politics allegations his staff used information from the SIS to orchestrate a smear campaign against former Labour leader Phil Goff, the Opposition says.

- - - -

Investigation found gaps in data: Questions remain about missing evidence and gaps in the Judith Collins investigation. The inquiry by former High Court Judge Lester Chisholm found no evidence the former Justice Minister was involved in a PR campaign to undermine then-Serious Fraud Office boss Adam Feeley.

- - - -

'Durable' NZ recovery underway: The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research expects the economy to grow 3.4 per cent this year but then slow, to a moderate average rate of around 2.5 per cent over the next five years.

- - - -

Tough road to year's end for Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin Patch has hired Goldman Sachs as an adviser on its capital and funding requirements and says a share issue is an option for the children's clothing retailer, which has warned it could breach banking covenants if trading over the Christmas period falls below expectations.