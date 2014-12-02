WELLINGTON Dec 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Dalziel demands action on sea levels: The Government needs to take a national approach to dealing with the consequences of climate-driven sea-level rises, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says.

Synlait runs over budget in expanding Dunsandel plant:

Canterbury dairy processor Synlait Milk has overshot by about NZ$50 million on capital projects, shareholders heard at the annual meeting yesterday.

Seasonal milk payout 'starting with a four': Synlait Milk's farmer payments for milksolids will be "starting with a four" this season, chairman Graeme Milne says.

Bermuda confirmed as 2017 America's Cup venue: Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton insists the selection of Bermuda to host the next America's Cup will not be a serious setback for the team.

Auckland housing gap: 18,000 homes: Auckland's housing crisis will not be solved even if the Government's ambitious forecasts for residential construction are achieved, official documents show.

Labour forces terror bill changes: Labour has forced three significant concessions from the Government in exchange for supporting urgent counter-terrorism law changes, but the softening of controversial surveillance powers has not been enough to bring all parties onside.

NZ's 'rock-star' economy has more in store, says expert: The rock-star economy will give an encore next year, says the economist who attached that label to New Zealand.