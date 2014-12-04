WELLINGTON Dec 5 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Super-city: Capital conundrum: Wellington is heading for an
Auckland-style super-city, unless voters say otherwise. The
Local Government Commission published its draft recommendation
yesterday, calling for the region's nine councils to unite into
a single body, to be called the Greater Wellington Council.
- - - -
Ex-Fonterra boss calls for meat co-op: Former Fonterra
chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden has called for the two largest
meat companies to join forces behind a single united
co-operative.
- - - -
Workplaces face huge bills for injuries: Businesses and
individuals are being warned that under new legislation they can
now face hundreds of thousands of dollars of reparations to
victims of crimes.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Winston Peters: NZ troops kitted-out for Iraq mission: New
Zealand First leader Winston Peters claims "large-scale"
military preparations are under way at New Zealand bases in
anticipation of a deployment to Iraq.
- - - -
Can Pumpkin Patch recover?: The woes of one-time market star
Pumpkin Patch continue with one accounting professor
saying the struggling retailer may now be worth more to
shareholders broken up than as a trading whole.
- - - -
Oceania Healthcare IPO on track: Oceania Healthcare is on
track for an initial public offering in early 2015, but the
Macquarie Group-managed aged-care operator's chief executive,
Earl Gasparich, says he's also in talks with private investors
and funds.
- - - -
Blue Sky to buy Clover: Blue Sky Meats, whose shares trade
on the Unlisted platform, has agreed to acquire Gore-based
Clover Export, adding processing capacity in beef and venison to
the range of services it can offer to sheep and bobby calf
customers, while attracting new suppliers.
- - - -