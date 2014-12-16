WELLINGTON Dec 17 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Banks muscle in on finance company space: Non-bank lenders
doubled their profits this year, but are increasingly having to
fight off "predatory" banks and new entrants trying to cut their
lunch.
Rural spending ripple felt as wallets tighten: The ripple
effect of less dairy dollars and poor spring weather appear to
be putting a dampener on December spending but retailers are
optimistic the Christmas rush will kick in.
Postie Plus stores could re-open: Clothing retailer Postie
Plus could re-open in some towns after enjoying a smooth
transition to new ownership, chief executive Richard Binns says.
Spark, Vodafone plan submarine cable: Spark and
Vodafone appear set to confirm their investment in a new
submarine cable linking New Zealand and Australia on Thursday.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Sydney siege: Govt must weigh risk, rights - John Key: Prime
Minister John Key said the Sydney siege gunman highlighted the
conundrum for authorities over protecting citizens against
potential terrorism and over-stepping their powers.
Jetstar sheds low-cost image: Jetstar is attempting
to reshape its image in this country as it moves into its sixth
year of flying domestic routes.
Virgin Atlantic sets up NZ base with eye on Rugby World Cup:
Virgin Atlantic has established a foothold in New
Zealand with the appointment of a sales manager and a push to
take more Kiwis to England, including Rugby World Cup fans.
Sheep population down as dairy cattle numbers grow: New
Zealand's sheep population - once the country's most quoted
statistic - fell by 1.2 million, or 4 per cent, to 29.6 million
in the year to June, down from its 1982 record of 70.3 million.
