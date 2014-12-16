WELLINGTON Dec 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Banks muscle in on finance company space: Non-bank lenders doubled their profits this year, but are increasingly having to fight off "predatory" banks and new entrants trying to cut their lunch.

- - - -

Rural spending ripple felt as wallets tighten: The ripple effect of less dairy dollars and poor spring weather appear to be putting a dampener on December spending but retailers are optimistic the Christmas rush will kick in.

- - - -

Postie Plus stores could re-open: Clothing retailer Postie Plus could re-open in some towns after enjoying a smooth transition to new ownership, chief executive Richard Binns says.

- - - -

Spark, Vodafone plan submarine cable: Spark and Vodafone appear set to confirm their investment in a new submarine cable linking New Zealand and Australia on Thursday.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Sydney siege: Govt must weigh risk, rights - John Key: Prime Minister John Key said the Sydney siege gunman highlighted the conundrum for authorities over protecting citizens against potential terrorism and over-stepping their powers.

- - - -

Jetstar sheds low-cost image: Jetstar is attempting to reshape its image in this country as it moves into its sixth year of flying domestic routes.

- - - -

Virgin Atlantic sets up NZ base with eye on Rugby World Cup: Virgin Atlantic has established a foothold in New Zealand with the appointment of a sales manager and a push to take more Kiwis to England, including Rugby World Cup fans.

- - - -

Sheep population down as dairy cattle numbers grow: New Zealand's sheep population - once the country's most quoted statistic - fell by 1.2 million, or 4 per cent, to 29.6 million in the year to June, down from its 1982 record of 70.3 million.