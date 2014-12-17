WELLINGTON Dec 18 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
All Blacks urged to ditch alcohol sponsorship: The All
Blacks should ditch key sponsor Steinlager as part of a
widespread move to wean sport off its dependence on booze
dollars, a group of government-appointed experts says.
Flag needs to 'scream NZ': John Key: Prime Minister John Key
wants a revamped national flag that screams New Zealand to be
emblazoned with a silver fern, the symbol on the country's war
graves.
Connor reapplies for takeover approval: Private hospital
firm Connor Healthcare has lodged a second application to the
Commerce Commission to gain clearance for its takeover of listed
company Acurity.
Air NZ legal victory over surcharge appealed: Australia's
consumer watchdog is appealing an Australian court ruling which
cleared Air New Zealand of organising fuel and security
surcharge price fixing.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Illegal migrant's scam exposes flaw in passport system:
Holes in the security of New Zealand passports have been exposed
after an illegal immigrant paid for two false identities -
copies of which ended up in the hands of a master forger linked
to a terror plot.
Sports hit back at advertising rule proposals: New Zealand's
biggest sports teams including the All Blacks, the New Zealand
Warriors and the Black Caps say proposed changes to alcohol
sponsorship and advertising would threaten the sustainability of
their codes at nearly every level.
NZ insulated from Russian economic fallout: Russia's
currency crisis has added risk to world markets, but the New
Zealand economy is likely to be spared direct impact, analysts
say.
Pyne Gould chair under fire over audit delays: Pyne Gould
Corporation chairman Bryan Mogridge faced a barrage of
investor questions around auditing delays at the company's
annual meeting in Auckland yesterday.
