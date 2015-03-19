WELLINGTON, March 20 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Milk prices: All eyes on China: Rabobank's chief rural
economist is cautiously optimistic international milk prices
will improve.
- - - -
Kiwi shoe firm sold for $207m on trans-Tasman footprint: A
Kiwi shoe company with a foot on both sides of the Tasman has
been bought by the owner of The Athlete's Foot for up to A$200
million (NZ$207.2m).
- - - -
Staring down the barrel of another petrol price cut: Drivers
should expect to see petrol prices drop up to 4 cents a litre
"very soon" according to the Automobile Association, after
refined product prices fell and the New Zealand dollar rose.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
NZ$400 million SkyCity convention centre under threat: The
NZ$400 million deal for SkyCity to build a national
convention centre in Auckland could be under threat.
- - - -
AMP adds Salt to funds mix: Auckland-based Salt Funds
Management has been appointed as the external manager of AMP
Capital's NZ$690 million active New Zealand equities portfolios.
- - - -
Vietnam trade deals beefed up: New Zealand and Vietnam aim
to double trade to around NZ$2.2 billion by 2020. The target
announced yesterday was part of an accord between the two
countries in which Prime Minister John Key and his Vietnamese
counterpart, Nguyen Tan Dung, signed agreements on food safety
and air services. The latter gives New Zealanders more access to
flights when travelling to Vietnam.
- - - -