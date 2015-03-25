WELLINGTON, March 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Fonterra profit slides 16pc, dividend forecast cut: Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings is not ruling out job cuts as the company looks to make the "tough decisions" needed to lift its game.

Synlait Milk lifts advance payments: Synlait Milk has lifted its advance payments to help suppliers worried about their finances. The NZX-listed company has increased its forecast of the market milk price for the 2015 season from NZ$4.40 ($3) a kilogram of milksolids to a range of NZ$4.50/kg to NZ$4.70/kg.

Rebuild man Victor Cattermole to quit NZ: Prominent Christchurch rebuild figure Victor Cattermole says he is leaving the city and the country because of continued challenges to his credibility.

Winston Peters on the brink of winning Northland by-election: Peters is deep in the heart of National country and can barely make it down the street for locals stopping to tell him he is about to do the unthinkable and seize the Northland seat.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Farmers told to keep their budgets tight: Farmers will be disappointed with Fonterra's downwardly revised forecast dividend for the current season, especially given the low farm gate milk price, says Fonterra Shareholders' Council chairman Ian Brown.

Straker gears up for NXT listing: Technology firm Straker Translations is preparing for a listing on stock exchange operator NZX's soon-to-launch NXT market, through which it hopes to raise growth capital as it pushes towards becoming the "Uber of the translation industry".

Northland byelection: John Key heads to Northland: John Key is bound for Northland where he will be campaigning alongside candidate Mark Osborne, two days out from the Northland byelection.

($1 = 1.3173 New Zealand dollars)